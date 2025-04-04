Stuhini Announces Corporate Changes

VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. ("Stuhini" or the "Company") (TSXV: STU) (OTCQB: STXPF) announces the resignation of Ehsan Salmabadi as the Company VP of Exploration, effective April 22nd, 2025 and the appointment of Dave Nuttall who has assumed Mr. Salmabadi's responsibilities as Senior Geologist .

Dave O'Brien, Stuhini President and CEO commented: "We would like to thank Ehsan for his contributions and we are happy for him as he transitions to an exciting and well-deserved new chapter in his career. Ehsan is working diligently to ensure a smooth transition including the transfer of data and knowledge regarding our suite of projects. We are very pleased and feel fortunate to have Dave Nuttall join the Stuhini team. He comes highly recommended by Ehsan Salmabadi and we look forward to moving Stuhini's projects forward under Mr. Nuttall's guidance."

Mr. Nuttall holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of British Columbia and is registered as a Professional Geologist (P.Geo.) with the Engineers and Geoscientists of BC. He is the President of Geo Exploration and has a comprehensive field, technical and academic background in deposits across Canada and the southwest USA. Dave has served as VP Exploration for Serac Exploration, Technical Advisor to Walker River Resources, and Chief Geologist to Scottie Resources Corp. While at UBC, his thesis focused on magma chamber dynamics and mineral compositions from the Coast Plutonic Complex and was the recipient of several prestigious rewards including the Shell Petroleum Mapping Award, Economic Geology Memorial Scholarship, Endeavour Silver Scholarship, and the GAC Logan Award. Dave has managed numerous early and advanced stage projects, focused on the exploration of both precious and base metals, lithium, boron, and rare earth elements (RRE).

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada and the southwest United States. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes: the flagship Ruby Creek Property, 14 km east of Atlin, BC; the South Thompson Nickel Project, 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba; the Big Ledge Property, 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC; the Red Hills Project in northeast Nevada; the Jersey Valley Project in northwest Nevada; and the Lindsay Project in southeast Arizona.

SOURCE Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

For further information please contact: David O'Brien, President & Chief Executive Officer Telephone: (604) 835-4019, Email: [email protected]