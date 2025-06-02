Stuhini Exploration Appoints Meredith Eades as President and Chief Executive Officer; Appoints David O'Brien as Board Chair; Announces other Corporate Updates

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. ("Stuhini" or the "Company") (TSXV: STU) (OTCQB: STXPF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Meredith Eades as President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), and Director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. David O'Brien has stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer and moved to the position of Chair of the Company replacing Tony Fogarassy, who has stepped down as Chair and as a Director.

Mr. David O'Brien commented: "We are excited to welcome Ms. Eades to lead Stuhini as its President & CEO. Her unique combination of business acumen, leadership experience, and background in high-performance environments makes her exceptionally well-suited to guide Stuhini through its next phase of growth."

"I am honoured to take on the role of President & CEO and look forward to leading Stuhini into the next stages of its growth," commented Meredith Eades. "Our primary focus will be on advancing Ruby Creek, with a vision of responsible and effective exploration that unlocks its full value. I am eager to work alongside our technical team, advisors, and stakeholders to achieve these objectives."

As an executive Ms. Eades brings a relevant skill set to Company. She will draw on her 9 years of experience in investor relations within the mining sector, alongside her background in business, marketing, and professional athletics. Throughout her career, she has worked with reputable companies such as Radisson Mining Resources Inc., American Pacific Mining Corp., and Silver47 Exploration Corp. Ms. Eades has a proven track record working with junior mining companies to leverage their value proposition, capital raising, fostering investor confidence, and leading strategic growth initiatives.

Ms. Eades holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing from the University of British Columbia and has developed strong leadership skills through her experience as a professional athlete in skiing and mountain biking. Her background has instilled a deep understanding of teamwork, discipline, and motivation—key qualities that have contributed to her success in both business and sport.

The Company would like to thank Mr. David O'Brien, who has stepped down from his role as President & CEO and transitioned to Chair of the Board. David's leadership has been instrumental in Stuhini's growth, and the Company looks forward to his continued support. The Company also wishes to thank Mr. Tony Fogarassy for his leadership as Chair of the Board during his tenure. In connection with Ms. Eades appointment, the Company has granted Ms. Eades a stock option for the purchase of 500,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.11 per share for a term of five years expiring May 30, 2030. The stock option vests in stages of 25% every six months such that all options shall be fully vested by May 30, 2027, subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan. The option grants are subject to any necessary regulatory approvals.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada and the southwest United States. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes the flagship Ruby Creek Property, 14 km east of Atlin, BC; the South Thompson Nickel Project, 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba; the Big Ledge Property, 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC; the Red Hills Project in northeast Nevada and the Jersey Valley Project in northwest Nevada.

