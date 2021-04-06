Stuhini Exploration Discovers New High-Grade Silver Mineralization, Sampling up to 456 oz/tonne (14,179 g/t) Silver

12 rock samples taken with assay results ranging up to 14,179 grams/tonne silver ("g/t Ag") Ag to 391 g/t Ag.

to 391 g/t Ag. All 12 samples were taken over a surface trace of approximately 170 metres ("m") and were of quartz vein material ("QV").

The table below summarizes the Silver Surprise Samples

Sample ID Sample Source Ag g/t Au g/t Pb % 1869568 Subcrop (QV) 14,179 1.49 4.18 1905499 Felsenmeer (QV) 8,748 0.53 2.66 1905491 Felsenmeer (QV) 7,532 0.28 1.87 1869569 Subcrop (QV) 6,885 0.60 3.4 1905492 Felsenmeer (QV) 6,509 0.29 1.89 1869949 Felsenmeer (QV) 5,969 0.29 1.28 1905493 Felsenmeer (QV) 5,927 0.47 1.99 1905500 Felsenmeer (QV) 3,588 0.21 0.98 1905496 Felsenmeer (QV) 2,629 0.17 0.83 1905490 Felsenmeer (QV) 2,246 0.09 1.19 1905495 Felsenmeer (QV) 1,882 0.21 1.44 1905494 Felsenmeer (QV) 391 0.04 0.10

Dave O'Brien, Stuhini's President and CEO commented: "The discovery of such high silver grades at surface and on trend with what could potentially be a continuation of the Adera Corridor is very exciting. We continue to be pleased with the results from our summer 2020 exploration program and we are looking forward to following up on this target and all other prospective targets uncovered from last year's program."

Geology

Mineralization consists of fine-grained sulfides and sulfosalts hosted in a quartz-carbonate vein. The outcropping vein strikes NE-SW and is steeply dipping. The exact thickness of the mineralized zone is unknown at this time as most mineralization is observed as subcrop or felsenmeer, but is estimated to be comparable to the widths reported at the Atlin-Ruffner silver mine, approximately 1 to 3 metres wide. An additional 8 silver bearing rock samples were taken approximately 250 metres south (6 samples) and 1200 metres northwest (2 samples) of the high-grade assays. Samples assayed up to 208 g/t Ag and 13.73 % lead ("Pb") indicating the presence of additional silver bearing structures within close proximity. Note that rock grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property. The tables below summarize these additional samples.

250 metres south of Silver Surprise

Sample ID Sample Source Ag g/t Au g/t Pb % 1869570 Outcrop (QV) 208 0.003 13.73 1869573 Subcrop (QV) 166 0.062 4.39 1869571 Outcrop (QV) 39 0.001 0.30 1905497 Felsenmeer (QV) 23 0.005 0.04 1869572 Outcrop (QV) 19 0.013 0.14 1869574 Felsenmeer (QV) 13 0.001 0.28

1200 metres northwest of Silver Surprise

Sample ID Sample Source Ag g/t Au g/t Pb % 1996094 Felsenmeer (QV) 33.6 0.16 0.30 1996095 Felsenmeer (QV) 11.4 0.10 0.04

Daybreak Target: Following up on last years results (see September 4th, 2020 news release), the exploration team were sent to further investigate the silver occurrences in this target area. Of the rock samples taken, 14 of 73 samples assayed greater than 25 g/t Ag with one quartz vein sample assaying 772 g/t of silver and 0.28 g/t gold. Five samples with notable silver are from the Daybreak skarn showing.

A summary of select rock sample assays results is listed in the table below.

Sample

ID Sample Source Ag g/t Au g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % 1893454 Felsenmeer (QV) 772 0.28 0.09 1.04 0.08 1893473 Subcrop (QV) 201 0.64 0.34 0.02 0.01 1869613 Outcrop (QV) 148 0.25 0.15 0.19 0.02 1996291 Outcrop (skarn) 137 0.15 1.17 0.02 0.16 1869612 Outcrop (skarn) 136 0.11 1.61 0.02 0.14 1996285 Felsenmeer

(skarn) 82 0.02 1.72 0.00 2.04

QA/QC Protocol: Rock material was collected in poly bags and then transported to the Bureau Veritas sample preparation facility located in Whitehorse, Yukon. Samples were crushed and then pulps were sent to the Bureau Veritas lab in Vancouver for assay. Four acid digestion and Ultratrace ICP-MS analysis for 59 elements and fire assay for gold, platinum and palladium was performed on all samples. Over-limit copper, lead, zinc and silver samples were analyzed by multi-acid digestion and ICP-ES (MA370). Silver samples >1500 g/t were also analyzed by fire assay (FA530). All results have passed the QA/QC screening by the lab.

Ruby Creek Project: The 27,354-hectare Ruby Creek Project is road accessible and located 20 km east of Atlin, BC. There are 48 different documented mineral occurrences on the Property, of which 16 are gold-related, with 4 active gold placer creeks. The Property also hosts the historic Ruby Creek Molybdenum resource which has an intact BC Mines Act permit. Stuhini has an option to acquire 100% of the Ruby Creek Project subject to a 1% Net Smelter Royalty.

The geological content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Wilkins, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada with its focus on the Ruby Creek Property located approximately 24 km east of Atlin, BC and the Que Property located approximately 70 km north of Johnson's Crossing in the Yukon.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Such forward–looking statements concern the Company's strategic plans, timing and expectations for the Company's exploration and drilling programs, estimates of mineralization from sampling, and geological information projected from sampling results. Such forward–looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from sampling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; the affect of Covid-19 on the Company's ability to conduct exploration; performance of available laboratory and other related services; and future exploration costs. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward–looking statements as a result of the risk factors including: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of sampling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds and general market and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

