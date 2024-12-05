Stuhini Announces Intention to Extend Warrant Expiry Dates

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. ("Stuhini" or the "Company") (TSXV: STU) announces its intention to extend the expiry date of previously issued common share purchase warrants to purchase up to 2,999,999 common shares at an exercise price of $0.35 per share (the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement of units (the "Units"), each Unit comprised of one common share and one-half of one Warrant. The offering closed in two tranches on December 20, 2022, and January 13, 2023, with 1,969,091 Warrants scheduled to expire on December20, 2024, and 1,030,908 Warrants to expire on January 13, 2025, respectively.

If accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company will extend the expiry date of the Warrants issued under the December 20, 2022 and January 13, 2023 tranches to December 20, 2026, and January 13, 2027, respectively. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain unchanged. The extension of the expiry date in respect of the Warrants is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada and the southwest United States. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes: the flagship Ruby Creek Property, 14 km east of Atlin, BC; the Que Project, 70 km north of Johnson's Crossing, Yukon; the South Thompson Nickel Project, 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba; the Big Ledge Property, 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC; the Red Hills Project in northeast Nevada; the Jersey Valley Project in northwest Nevada; and the Lindsay Project in southeast Arizona.

For further information please contact: David O'Brien, President & Chief Executive Officer Telephone: (604) 835-4019, Email: [email protected]