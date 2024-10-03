Students at Centennial College receive Canada's largest skilled trade scholarship

– Colleges announce their 2024 Schulich Builders, winning $40,000 or $20,000 scholarships towards diplomas and certificates –

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Ten students have been named Centennial College's recipients of the prestigious Schulich Builders Scholarships.

Out of a pool of 350,000 potential candidates across Canada, more than 1,000 students were nominated, of which 120 received this celebrated award.

Ethan Drummond is a recipient of the $40,000 Schulich Builder Scholarship. A graduate of Woburn Collegiate Institute in Scarborough, Drummond will be entering the Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician program this fall. Drummond was nominated by his high school to apply to this award.

Levi Hidalgo is a recipient of the $40,000 Schulich Builder Scholarship. A graduate of the Centre for Individual Studies Bowmanville in Courtice, Hidalgo will be entering the Motive Power Technician – Heavy Duty Equipment (Optional Co-Op) program this fall.

Sebastia Kim is a recipient of the $40,000 Schulich Builder Scholarship. A graduate of Mary Ward Catholic Secondary School in Toronto, Kim will be entering the Aircraft Maintenance Aviation Technician program this fall.

Riley Liu is a recipient of the $40,000 Schulich Builder Scholarship. A North York resident, Liu will be entering the Aircraft Maintenance Aviation Technician program this fall.

Hailey Pagett is a recipient of the $40,000 Schulich Builder Scholarship. A graduate of Courtice Secondary School in Courtice, Pagett will be entering the Auto Body Repair Technician program this fall.

Jura Choi is a recipient of the $20,000 Schulich Builder Scholarship. A resident of Toronto, Choi will be entering the Motorcycle and Powersports Product Repair Techniques program this fall.

Daiya Dhaliwal is a recipient of the $20,000 Schulich Builder Scholarship. A resident of Brampton, Dhaliwal will be entering the Truck and Coach Technician Volvo/Mack program this fall.

Timi Olanipekun is a recipient of the $20,000 Schulich Builder Scholarship. A resident of Concord, Olanipekun will be entering the Truck and Coach Technician Volvo/Mack program this fall.

Chiara Prince Arakawa is a recipient of the $20,000 Schulich Builder Scholarship. A graduate of Harbord Collegiate Institute in Toronto, Prince Arakawa will be entering the Motorcycle and Powersports Product Repair Techniques program this fall.

Koby Savage is a recipient of the $20,000 Schulich Builder Scholarship. A graduate of TanenbaumCHAT in Toronto, Savage will be entering the Electrical Techniques program this fall.

"We are proud to promote the skilled trades and support students pursuing this rewarding career path. Canadians rely heavily on the trades to build and maintain infrastructure critical for prosperous communities. Our challenge today is not having enough of these talented people to meet the demand." -Judy Schulich, The Schulich Foundation.

"Post-secondary education plays an instrumental role in preparing graduates for in-demand jobs. This investment in Ontario's students is an investment in their future, and in turn will help build the skilled trades workforce that Ontario needs to thrive." -The Honourable Jill Dunlop, Minister of Education.

"Schulich Builders Scholarships provide a wrap-around support program at the largest Ontario colleges offering skilled trade programs. Recipients benefit from a full-ride scholarship that covers full-tuition of their certificate or diploma, multiple four-figure monetary stipends and a completion bonus, as well as intangible benefits such as week-to-week mentorship with a dedicated Schulich Builders resource officer that facilitates job recruitment prep and industry connections to employers. The Schulich Builders greatly benefit by being plugged into a peer-to-peer network of fellow scholarship recipients at their college on a monthly basis. This scholarship program will undoubtedly advance these students trajectory to reach their full-potential and launch a promising career in their skilled trade. It can be a life-changing opportunity for the Schulich Builders!"

-David Goodman, Executive Director, The Schulich Foundation

"I'm beyond thrilled to see Schulich champion the skilled trades and offer incredible supports to those wishing to make their mark in this field - especially the ever-increasing number of women who are securing Schulich Builders Scholarships here at Centennial. But this scholarship goes beyond academic excellence to investing in the future of Canada's skilled trades and technology industries, ensuring that the best and brightest are equipped to lead, shape, and drive these industry critical areas."

-Dr. Craig Stephenson, President and CEO, Centennial College

About The Schulich Foundation

The Schulich Foundation is one of Canada's largest foundations, having donated in excess of $350 million. Seymour Schulich established and funded The Schulich Foundation. He holds Canada's highest civilian award, the Order of Canada, and is among Canada's greatest philanthropists. Having benefited greatly from a scholarship that enabled him to do his MBA, Mr. Schulich has built a well-earned reputation as a champion for education and access to education in Canada and around the world. The Schulich Foundation has endowed university faculties of business, engineering, medicine, law, education, music, chemistry, nursing and dentistry; libraries, dormitories, courtyards, medical health centers, lecture and music halls. Over 6,000 scholarships are awarded annually to students in Schulich Schools.

The Foundation's largest initiative is the $200 million Schulich Leaders Scholarship Program, spanning 25 universities across Canada and Israel, in support of students pursuing STEM education. Based on the resounding success of Schulich Leaders, the program model was adapted towards future skilled trade workers pursuing post-secondary education at leading colleges across Ontario. The program has awarded two cohorts comprised of 220 future skilled trade workers to date.

About Centennial College

Centennial College, founded in 1966, is Ontario's first public college. Anchored primarily in the eastern part of the Greater Toronto Area, the college boasts five campuses and two satellite locations. Renowned for its outstanding teaching, creative curriculum, and robust network of partnerships, Centennial annually welcomes over 40,000 full-time and part-time students from over 130 countries. These students pursue their education in over 400 diploma, certificate, and degree programs across various fields, including business, media, arts, community and consumer services, engineering technology, health care, and transportation.

For more information visit: https://schulichbuilders.com/

