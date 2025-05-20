Centennial College and LCBO toast the opening of new Beverage Tasting Lab

The investment has revamped the more than 1,000-square-foot facility into a premier experiential learning space. This new space replicates current trends in the restaurant industry, and gives students opportunities to sharpen their skills in a realistic work environment, with defining features such as its horseshoe-shaped bar. The Beverage Tasting Lab in partnership with LCBO Spirit of Sustainability will host student and corporate learners, as well as community and industry events.

"We are incredibly grateful to LCBO Spirit of Sustainability, whose generous investment in revitalizing our lab facility has enabled us to fully capitalize on our ability to teach students, industry professionals and amateur enthusiasts in the beverage tasting field," said Dr. Craig Stephenson, President and CEO, Centennial College. "This project exemplifies the power of collaboration between education and industry, ultimately strengthening our already high bar for innovation and experiential learning in beverage management and hospitality education."

The partnership between the college and LCBO Spirit of Sustainability is a natural pairing, with these latest lab upgrades providing an opportunity to strengthen existing ties. The School of Hospitality, Tourism and Culinary Arts offers a Fundamentals of Alcoholic Beverages course on wine, beer and spirits that covers LCBO product knowledge.

"Through LCBO's Spirit of Sustainability platform, we are pleased to support and celebrate the opening of a newly renovated beverage tasting lab at Centennial College," said George Soleas, President & CEO, LCBO. "The collaboration reflects LCBO's commitment to creating opportunities and investing in the future of our incredible beverage alcohol industry."

Officials from the college and LCBO formally welcomed students, faculty, alumni and industry partners into the new space with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 12.

The beverage tasting lab is just one more way that the School of Hospitality, Tourism and Culinary Arts is leading on innovation and sustainability in hospitality education. The investment comes at a critical time for the food and beverage industry, which faces labour shortages that graduates of the school's programs have the skills to help fill.

About Centennial College

Centennial College, founded in 1966, is Ontario's first public college. Anchored primarily in the eastern part of the Greater Toronto Area, the College is renowned for its outstanding teaching, creative curriculum, and robust network of partnerships. Centennial annually welcomes thousands of full-time and part-time students from across the GTA, Canada, and the world. These students pursue their education in diploma, certificate, and degree programs across various fields, including business, media, arts, community and consumer services, engineering technology, health care, and transportation.

