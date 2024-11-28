Centennial grad Emily Chung receives Premier's Award for skilled trades impact

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Emily Chung, a Centennial College alumnus and owner of AutoNiche Inc., has received a Premier's Award for the impact she has made in the skilled trades as an automotive service technician. From operating her own repair shop to training up the next generation, Chung is a leader and teacher in the field.

Emily Chung, a Centennial College alumnus and owner of AutoNiche Inc., has received a Premier’s Award for the impact she has made in the skilled trades (CNW Group/Centennial College) Emily Chung and Dr. Craig Stephenson, President and CEO, Centennial College, take a moment to mark Chung's recognition at the Premier's Awards. (CNW Group/Centennial College)

Run in partnership by Colleges Ontario and the province, the annual awards honour the achievements of college graduates. Winners are selected in seven categories from an overall field of more than 100 nominees. Chung got the top nod in the skilled trades category at the 2024 awards ceremony, which took place Nov. 25 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel.

Chung graduated from the Automotive Service Technician Pre-Apprenticeship program at Centennial College in 2006. By 2013, she had completed Automotive Service Technician - Apprenticeship Training. In between, while juggling motherhood and school, she launched AutoNiche Inc., her Markham-based automotive repair business. Today, her business has been running strong for 15 years and she is a Red Seal-certified (310S) Automotive Service Technician who hires and mentors apprentices.

"Emily's journey is a pretty remarkable one. From the time of juggling her studies while raising a family to building her own incredibly successful business and giving back to the community, Emily has personified Centennial's vision at every turn; transforming lives and communities through learning," said Dr. Craig Stephenson, President and CEO, Centennial College. "Myself, the Board and colleagues couldn't be prouder of this highly accomplished, pioneering business leader, who serves as an inspiration and model to all those considering a rewarding and fulfilling career in the trades."

Chung was also recently recognized with a 2024 Centennial College Alumni of Distinction Award. She was nominated by Alan McClelland, who recently retired from his long-time post as Dean of the School of Transportation.

"Thank you to Alan McClelland and his team at Centennial College for the nomination!" said Chung. "I'm truly honoured to represent the automotive sector and hope my journey inspires others to pursue a career in skilled trades. It has been my privilege to hire many talented Centennial grads into my shop who have taken the same career path."

Chung remains connected to Centennial College to this day, supporting a recent Jill of All Trades event as a keynote speaker. That's just a snapshot of the work she does promoting careers in the skilled trades, from speaking at high schools to taking on co-op students.

"We need more people entering the skilled trades right now, and Emily is encouraging and supporting aspiring automotive service technicians to answer this call," said Dave Weatherhead, Associate Dean, School of Transportation, Centennial College. "Centennial College's School of Transportation is lucky to have engaged alumni like Emily giving students guidance and opportunities as they embark on their careers."

Chung is an advocate of continuing education in the industry and currently serves as a part-time faculty member in Georgian College's Automotive Business School of Canada. In addition to running her shop and teaching, she regularly shares her expertise and knowledge through articles and media interviews.

