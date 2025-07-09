A Statement from Centennial College Clarifying Program Suspension Figures

TORONTO, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Recent reports have cited extremely misleading figures regarding program suspensions at Centennial. For clarity, counting by program title, we have suspended 54 programs in 2025 – 49 in January and five in March. These decisions were made as part of a broader strategy to protect the long-term sustainability of the College while ensuring we continue to deliver a high-quality education, positive student experience, and strong career outcomes for graduates.



Like all colleges in Ontario, Centennial is facing significant financial pressures due to external factors, including the federal policy shifts related to international students, which has reduced enrolment numbers, alongside a broken funding model. These factors have required us to make difficult decisions in order to uphold our commitment to students, now and into the future. Given that these challenges are sector-wide, we are working with sector partners to address these headwinds in a holistic way so that we can continue to serve the economic needs of Ontario.



The College continues to offer prospective students more than 100 high-quality, labour market-aligned programs. Available diploma, certificate, and degree programs span the fields of business, media, arts, community and consumer services, engineering technology, health care, and transportation.

