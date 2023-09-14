Students at Centennial College receive Canada's largest skilled trade scholarship

10 Ontario colleges announce their 2023 scholarship recipients

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Ten students have been named Centennial College's inaugural recipients of the newly created Schulich Builders: Scholarships for Skilled Trades.

Schulich Builders: Scholarships for Skilled Trades are awarded to students enrolling in full-time certificate and diploma programs within eligible skilled trade fields at participating Ontario colleges. Colleges offer the scholarships in programs with the most in-demand jobs in the skilled trade sector in Ontario. The program will award 100 scholarships annually with 10 scholarships available at each participating college. Scholarships are valued at up to $40,000 ($20,000 per academic year), supporting the costs of tuition, living expenses and tools.

"We are proud to promote the skilled trades and support students pursuing this rewarding career path," said Judy Schulich, Director, The Schulich Foundation. "Canadians rely on the trades to build and maintain infrastructure critical for prosperous communities. Our challenge today is not having enough of these talented people to meet the demand."

Out of a pool of 350,000 potential candidates across Canada, more than 1,000 students were nominated, of which 100 received this celebrated award.

Centennial College's Schulich Builders (two years) recipients are as follows:

Cassandra Half is a recipient of the $40 ,000 Schulich Builders Scholarship. A resident of Scarborough, Ontario , Half will be entering the Electrical Engineering Technician program this fall.

Arish Mohammad is a recipient of the $40,000 Schulich Builders Scholarship. A resident of Brampton, Ontario, Mohammad will be entering the Truck and Coach Technician (Optional Co-Op) program this fall.

Zayn Noorgat is a recipient of the $40,000 Schulich Builders Scholarship. A resident of Brampton, Ontario, Noorgat will be entering the Aircraft Maintenance - Aviation Technician program this fall.

Quinn Noye is a recipient of the $40,000 Schulich Builders Scholarship. A resident of Bowmanville, Ontario, Noye will be entering the Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician program this fall.

Joven Jude Santos is a recipient of the $40,000 Schulich Builders Scholarship. A resident of Toronto, Ontario, Jude Santos will be entering the Aircraft Maintenance - Aviation Technician program this fall.

Centennial College's Schulich Builders (one year) recipients are as follows:

Eddie Adel is a recipient of the $20,000 Schulich Builders Scholarship. A resident of Richmond Hill, Ontario , Adel will be entering the Electrical Techniques program this fall.

Sultan Adeyemi is a recipient of the $20,000 Schulich Builders Scholarship. A resident of North York, Ontario, Adeyemi will be entering the Electrical Techniques program this fall.

Alex Lieou is a recipient of the $20,000 Schulich Builders Scholarship. A resident of Thornhill, Ontario, Lieou will be entering the Truck and Coach Technician - Volvo/Mack program this fall.

Makhizhnan Veemharaj is a recipient of the $20,000 Schulich Builders Scholarship. A resident of Scarborough, Ontario, Veemharaj will be entering the (Automotive) Motive Power Fundamentals program this fall.

Hanson Wang is a recipient of the $20,000 Schulich Builders Scholarship. A resident of Mississauga, Ontario, Wang will be entering the Truck and Coach Technician ATS program this fall.

"Schulich exemplifies higher education philanthropy, helping to build institutional capacity, realize a student's full potential and publicly validate education," Dr. Craig Stephenson, President and CEO of Centennial College, said. "Against the backdrop of the new Schulich Builders program, I am utterly delighted to witness the Schulich Foundation now partnering with colleges to promote scholarship opportunities to prospective students seeking a postsecondary education that will lead to fulfilling, well-paying and in-demand jobs".

About Centennial College

Established in 1966, Centennial College is Ontario's first public college. It primarily serves the eastern portion of the Greater Toronto Area with five campuses and three satellite locations. Best known for its record of exemplary teaching, innovative programming and extensive partnership-building, Centennial annually enrols more than 36,000 students in full-time programs and thousands more in part-time studies.

About The Schulich Foundation

The Schulich Foundation is one of Canada's largest foundations, having donated in excess of $350 million. Seymour Schulich established and funded The Schulich Foundation. He holds Canada's highest civilian award, the Order of Canada, and is among Canada's greatest philanthropists. Having benefited greatly from a scholarship that enabled him to do his MBA, Mr. Schulich has built a well-earned reputation as a champion for education and access to education in Canada and around the world. The Schulich Foundation has endowed university faculties of business, engineering, medicine, law, education, music, chemistry, nursing and dentistry; libraries, dormitories, courtyards, medical health centers, lecture and music halls. Over 7,000 scholarships are awarded annually to students in Schulich Schools.

The Foundation's largest initiative is the $200 million Schulich Leader Scholarships program, spanning 25 universities across Canada and Israel, in support of students pursuing STEM education.

For more information visit: https://schulichbuilders.com

