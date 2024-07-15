Student-led campaign showcases postgraduate college education as career kick-starter

Undervalued path to professional success championed as unemployment rates rise

TORONTO, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Students of Centennial College's postgraduate public relations program have launched a social media campaign to dispel misconceptions about college education and inspire those wondering, 'What's the future now?' amid Canada's rising unemployment rates .

Beginning July 15, a series of testimonials will roll out on the School of Communications, Media, Arts and Design's Instagram , LinkedIn , and X accounts under the hashtag #WhatNow. The testimonials will showcase current students and successful alums who challenged their lingering concerns of career uncertainty by applying for one of the School's 15 postgraduate certificates. College, too often an overlooked path, bridges the gap between theory and practice, providing a competitive edge to combat lengthy job searches.

'What's the future now?' was inspired by the experiences of campaign team members Yazmeen Bisharat, Peter Boakye-Danquah, Sofia Carandan, Delicia Chapman, Emily Wilson and Yvette Ye. All members drew from their experiences of wondering 'What now?' after completing university degrees yet still facing limited career opportunities.

"After my university degree, I wasn't sure what was next, given the current job market. But challenging my doubts about college pushed me to gain the skills necessary to break into a field I'm passionate about," said Ye, who will graduate in 2025. "Our message to new graduates, job seekers and professionals considering a change is: Don't let preconceived notions about college prevent you from finding your version of career success."

The campaign uses authenticity and relatability to highlight the postgraduate college experience at Centennial's School of Communications, Media, Arts and Design as a critical stepping stone to success for those looking to take control of their careers.

"The 'What's the future now?' campaign opens a conversation around the intimidating process of finding a forever career and the role that college stigma plays in the process," said Laura Kittner, associate dean of Centennial College's School of Communications, Media, Arts and Design. "Through our field placement and Storyworks courses, students receive hands-on, integrated learning to ensure they graduate industry-ready and equipped to thrive in the job market."

People can join the online conversation using the hashtag #WhatNow on Instagram, LinkedIn and X. For more information, visit https://storyarts.ca/WhatsTheFutureNow .

About Centennial College

Centennial College, founded in 1966, is Ontario's first public college. Anchored primarily in the eastern part of the Greater Toronto Area, the college boasts five campuses and two satellite locations. Renowned for its outstanding teaching, creative curriculum, and robust network of partnerships, Centennial annually welcomes over 40,000 full-time and part-time students from over 130 countries. These students pursue their education in over 400 diploma, certificate, and degree programs across various fields, including business, media, arts, community and consumer services, engineering technology, health care, and transportation.

About the School of Communications, Media, Arts and Design

Centennial College's School of Communications, Media, Arts and Design has two locations, The Story Arts Centre in East York and the Performing Arts Centre in Scarborough, which offer programs in public relations, advertising, journalism, broadcasting and film, animation, art and design, and the performing arts.

