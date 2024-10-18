Strike by store employees - The SAQ reacts to the SEMB's decision and implements its business continuity plan

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) has learned of the decision of the SAQ store and office employees' union (the SEMB) to call a strike today.

Here is the official statement issued by the SAQ:

"The decision of the SAQ store and office employees' union (the SEMB) to initiate another strike, without even waiting for our expected return this afternoon on their counteroffer, disappoints us. It's important to repeat that after more than 21 months of negotiation, it is time for an agreement to be settled, for the benefit of our employees and our customers.

Our business continuity plan is currently being rolled out to offer our customers limited access to our stores for the duration of the strike. By the end of the day, several of our stores across Quebec will be open to customers. The complete list of today's stores will soon be available on SAQ.COM and we invite our customers to consult it before going to a branch.

Our transactional site SAQ.COM is functional for our customers at all times and SAQ agencies remain accessible throughout Quebec."

