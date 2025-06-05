MONTREAL, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - For its 2024-2025 fiscal year, which ended on March 29, 2025, the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) reported net income of $1.401 billion, a $27.3 million or 1.9% decrease from the preceding fiscal year.

Results in brief

The 2024-2025 fiscal year consisted of 52 weeks. The results are compared with those of the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which comprised 53 weeks.

A $1.401 billion dividend, corresponding to the entirety of the net income earned, will be remitted to the Quebec government.

. Volume sales fell 3% to 216.4 million litres. Sales in the SAQ's store and specialized centre network dropped $90.4 million or 2.4% from the preceding fiscal year, with the corresponding volume sales declining 8.7 million litres or 4.6%. The trend toward lower volumes noted in the last two years is largely due to changes in customers' shopping habits * .

*Information evaluated on a comparable fiscal year-over-year basis.

Detailed results:

Store and specialized centre network (permit holder, agency store and other customers)

Online sales were up 2.6% from the preceding fiscal year, reaching $107.3 million and accounting for 3.6% of consumer sales.

Wholesale grocer network

It should be noted that the SAQ acts as a wholesaler to the Quebec grocery and convenience store network. Consequently, the sales made in this network do not necessarily correspond to the sales these establishments made to consumers.

Net expenses

The SAQ makes its results available to all Quebecers in its Annual Report 2024-2025.

About the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ)

Created in 1921, the SAQ imports, distributes and sells a broad range of wines, beers and spirits. Its sales network comprises 408 stores and 429 agency stores located throughout Quebec as well as a transactional website, SAQ.COM. Driven by the passion and know-how of its nearly 7,000 employees, the SAQ offers Quebecers a world of discovery, with close to 40,000 products from more than 6,000 suppliers in 77 countries. In fiscal 2024-2025, the SAQ remitted $2.1 billion to the Quebec government and supported some 250 organizations and events while also ensuring its business activities respected local communities and the environment.

