MONTREAL, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - As it has done throughout its 100 years of existence, the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) is once again adapting to a new business environment. Many Quebecers now have a different relationship to alcohol and demographic changes in Quebec also mean our stores are no longer an automatic stop on their outings. Increasingly, customers place greater value on accessibility and spontaneity, with their purchases not being planned in advance. Generation Z, which now outnumbers baby boomers in Quebec, has alcohol-related habits different from those of preceding generations, and that is as true when it comes to buying as to drinking. What's more, Quebecers have joined the worldwide trend toward reduced alcohol consumption, and a growing number are seeking alternatives to alcoholic beverages.

"To maintain our long-term performance, we have to evolve how we do business, be more in sync with all our customers, those of tomorrow as well as today," says Jacques Farcy, President and Chief Executive Officer of the SAQ. "It is crucial if we are to continue contributing to Quebec."

New concept: urban micro-agencies

To better meet the needs of customers who don't know or frequent the SAQ or who are looking for an alternative when our stores are closed, we will begin pilot-testing in April a new concept of six micro SAQ Agency stores in an urban setting. The micro SAQ Agency stores will be located in neighbourhoods less well served by the SAQ's retail network and will offer a convenient selection of around 30 SAQ products, including spirits-based coolers and a few sparkling wines, still wines and spirits.

If all goes well, we anticipate opening around 100 of these micro SAQ Agency stores in urban areas across Quebec in the coming year. The new points of sale will be located in establishments that already have a permit to sell beverage alcohol (grocery and convenience stores, for example). Strict application of our sales ethic will be a non-negotiable. The micro SAQ Agency stores will be complementary to the SAQ store network, which remains the preferred location for welcoming customers.

Pilot project: convenient delivery with collaborative platforms

In response to a growing demand for convenience, in June the SAQ will launch a convenient delivery pilot project in urban areas with a collaborative platform. The pilot project will test the efficiency and effectiveness of the approach, customers' receptiveness and whether a reliable service compliant with SAQ standards can be provided. Ultimately, the aim is to offer around 150 products for delivery through these platforms.

This type of partnership will enable the SAQ to tap into the platforms' popularity and reach customers where they are. The pilot project will launch in Montreal and, if successful, eventually be extended to the rest of Quebec and other platforms. As is already done elsewhere in Canada, most notably in Ontario, delivery persons from the platforms will buy the products in selected SAQ stores and deliver them to customers.

It should be noted that an absolute prerequisite will be the strict application of our sales ethic by the platforms' delivery personnel, as is currently the case with our warehouse-based home delivery service. Additionally, in a spirit of coherence and solidarity, the choice of the selected platform will take into account the current context with the American administration and the impact of its decisions on the Quebec economy.

Opening of 34 SAQ Agency stores

Serving all regions of Quebec is part of our mission. Each year we analyze our retail network to check its profitability and make sure our products are accessible to customers across the province. This year, we identified several areas that, while they could be better served, do not have the potential volume to justify an SAQ store. That is why we will be adding 34 new SAQ Agency stores across Quebec, specifically in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Gaspésie and Chaudière-Appalaches regions.

Closing of five SAQ stores

We will be closing five SAQ stores that are no longer ideally located on customers' shopping routes and are therefore not seeing the expected traffic. We plan to close our operations at the Stanstead, Promenade du Portage (in Gatineau), Baie-D'Urfé, Campanile (in Quebec City) and Ville-Émard stores when their leases end in fiscal 2025-2026.

These actions reflect the SAQ's commitment to changing in sync with the retail environment and going where its customers are.

About the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ)

Created in 1921, the SAQ imports, distributes and sells a broad range of wines, beers and spirits. Its sales network comprises 410 stores and 423 agency stores located throughout Quebec as well as a transactional website, SAQ.COM. Driven by the passion and know-how of its 7,000 employees, the SAQ offers Quebecers a world of discovery, with more than 40,000 products from 6,000 suppliers in 79 countries. In fiscal 2023-2024, the SAQ remitted more than $2.2 billion to the Quebec government and supported some 250 organizations and events while also ensuring its business activities respected local communities and the environment.

