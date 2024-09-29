MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The MEA has tried all possible means of averting tomorrow's planned strike at the Viau and Maisonneuve terminals which are operated by Termont at the Port of Montréal, but to no avail.

The MEA's efforts through mediation, supported by the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, and at an emergency hearing this afternoon at the Canada Industrial Relations Board, did not bear fruit.

The MEA had sincerely hoped to find common ground between the parties so that we could maintain operations. We are thus disappointed with this outcome.

The MEA's priority remains the conclusion of a negotiated collective agreement within the briefest possible delay.

