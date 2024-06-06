Strike at MDA Space ends after workers ratify agreement

BRAMPTON, ON, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Workers at MDA Space ratified a new collective agreement today, bringing a nine-week strike at the aerospace manufacturer's global headquarters in Brampton to an end.

"I am proud of the determination our members showed, fighting for their rights on the picket line for nine long weeks to achieve a strong collective agreement at MDA Space," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Thanks to the support of Unifor members throughout the GTA and the tenacity of our bargaining team, we have made significant improvements that ensure a better future for all."

Unifor Local 112 and 673 members at MDA Space initiated strike action on April 8. The collective agreement expired in October 2023 with bargaining taking place over a 9-month period to allow for the relocation of work to a newly built facility.

Over the life of the agreement workers will receive a total minimum wage increase of 9% plus Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) payments adjusted quarterly, up to a maximum of $0.80 per hour. During the dispute, the union successfully fought employer proposals to eliminate COLA. On ratification, workers will receive a minimum 7% wage increase and the existing $0.80 per hour COLA folded into existing wage rates. Workers will receive retroactive pay for all hours worked between October 2023 and May 2024, totalling a minimum of 3.2% which includes $0.34 per hour in COLA payments. The employer will also increase contributions to the employee Defined Benefit pension plan retroactive to August 5 2020 by $3.

"Our members made this agreement happen with their solidarity on the picket line and the diligent work of our negotiating team to make several key gains," said Unifor Local 112 President John Turner. "From higher wages to improvements in health and dental benefits, this agreement will serve our members well at a time of increasing economic uncertainty and rising living costs."

In addition, Unifor members gained a new paid holiday for the first Monday in August and will receive two paid personal emergency days. Job classifications were also expanded to provide new career growth and training opportunities for workers, and new work was secured for the bargaining unit to operate the facility's testing equipment. Language for the Skilled Trades was also improved to provide seniority protection and wage growth to apprentices as they progress through the program, and a guaranteed wage premium for machinists who complete their certification.

"Our members love what they do and are eager to return to work," said Unifor Local 673 President Maryellen McIlmoyle. "I am incredibly proud of everyone who held the line rain or shine to secure a fair deal, including a long-overdue pension contribution increase that was a key element in resolving this dispute."

There are 45 members of Unifor Local 112 and 673 at the MDA Space facility in Brampton which is the home of the Canadarm and several important space robotics, satellite and defense projects.

The new collective agreement expires October 1, 2026.

