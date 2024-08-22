MONT-SAINT-HILAIRE, QC , Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians know that strong actions are needed to protect endangered species and combat climate change. That is why the Government of Canada is currently engaged in the greatest conservation campaign in Canada's history to meet its ambitious goals of reversing biodiversity loss and protecting 30 percent of lands and waters by 2030.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced that, from 2023 to 2026, the Government of Canada will invest over $11.7 million in funding for the Canadian Biosphere Regions Association and the 19 UNESCO biosphere regions of Canada. It will help the biosphere regions continue their conservation work, which could include biodiversity research, documentation, land management practices, and stakeholder engagement. At its core, the biosphere region program embeds people with nature, in balance.

From this funding, $2 million will support the four biosphere regions in Quebec: Charlevoix, Lac Saint-Pierre, Manicouagan-Uapishka and Mont Saint-Hilaire. This investment will fund conservation activities in collaboration with local stakeholders such as restoration, stewardship of habitat, and the protection of habitat through land acquisition. For instance, for the biosphere region of Mont Saint-Hilaire, which will be receiving over $650,000 in additional funds, the money will provide for the legal protection of a further 90 hectares and the restoration of 9 hectares in the next two years.

Today's $11.7 million in funding is in addition to the $11.3 million allocated since 2021 to biosphere regions across the country. Since 2021, 71,374 hectares have been protected or are in the process of being designated as biosphere regions in Quebec, an area almost three times the size of the city of Laval. Previously funded projects have benefitted biodiversity and contribute to Canada's target of conserving 30 percent of lands, freshwaters and ocean by 2030.

"Biosphere regions are balancing environment conservation with economic development, while considering local social and cultural needs. They are an excellent example of how communities can help tackle global issues like biodiversity loss and climate change and help advance Canada's goal of conserving 30 percent of lands and waters by 2030."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Today's commitment includes significant support for biosphere reserves across Canada and demonstrates our determination to protect and preserve our precious ecosystems. Together, we are making remarkable progress towards a sustainable future for our communities and for future generations."

– Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament

"The Canadian Biosphere Regions Association, formerly the Canadian Biosphere Reserves Association, and the 19 Canadian biosphere regions are proud and grateful to receive funding from Environment and Climate Change Canada, which will enable us to significantly strengthen our efforts in biodiversity conservation and stewardship. Biodiversity conservation is a core element of a biosphere region's mission; these areas are dedicated to balancing the needs of human communities with the protection of natural ecosystems. In so doing, biosphere regions help build ecological resilience, support sustainable livelihoods, and contribute to global environmental goals."

– Kate Potter, Executive Director, Canadian Biosphere Regions Association

"This funding is a catalyst for the conservation of natural habitats! It will allow us not only to continue our efforts, but above all to accelerate the acquisition and protection in perpetuity of the natural habitats of the Mont Saint-Hilaire Biosphere Region, but also of all the biosphere regions across the country. This support is a valuable recognition of our commitment and achievements over the past 25 years for us and our community. Together, with municipalities, donors, volunteers, landowners and funders, we have succeeded in permanently protecting nearly 500 hectares of natural habitats. We are very proud of what we have achieved so far, and we look forward to stepping up our efforts to protect even more natural habitats within the Mont Saint-Hilaire Biosphere Region."

– Éric Malka, Executive Director of Connexion Nature and the Mont Saint-Hilaire Biosphere Region

"The funding announced today will support concrete actions undertaken by Canada's 19 biosphere regions. The UNESCO-designated regions are real catalysts for implementing sustainable development goals and achieving the targets of the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework."

– Yves-Gérard Méhou-Loko, Secretary General of the Canadian Commission for UNESCO

Canada's 19 biosphere regions are leaders in creating vibrant, healthy, and sustainable communities. They are located in areas with high conservation value and potential; all but one are located in southern Canada .

The Canadian UNESCO-designated biosphere reserves are known as biosphere regions in Canada . They are local hubs of innovation and community development where communities come together to build a future they are proud of.

. They are local hubs of innovation and community development where communities come together to build a future they are proud of. Biosphere regions in Canada are funded by various sources, including federal, provincial, territorial, and municipal government grants, as well as donations from private foundations and individuals.

are funded by various sources, including federal, provincial, territorial, and municipal government grants, as well as donations from private foundations and individuals. In Canadian biosphere regions, there are 200,000 km of watercourses, 27,000 km2 of protected areas or interim protected areas, more than 50 Indigenous hosts, more than 50 municipal partners and over 2.8 million people living in these regions.

