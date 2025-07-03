WHITEHORSE, YT, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Communities in southern Yukon will reduce their wildfire risk after a combined investment of more than $17 million from the federal and Yukon governments.

The funding was announced by Dr. Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, along with the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and the Honourable Nils Clarke, on behalf of Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services, for the Government of Yukon.

Funding for the Government of Yukon's Wildland Fire Management branch will decrease fire risk in the communities of Whitehorse, Teslin, and Haines Junction—communities which are part of the northern boreal forest region and prone to aggressive wildfire behaviour.

This region relies on Wildland Fire Management to protect life, critical infrastructure, and property from the impacts of wildfire while facilitating the creation of wildfire-resilient places to live. Funding will support different treatment phases, which include both retreatment and new fuel break construction. With new forest regrowth and new FireSmart standards, previous risk reduction efforts may become less effective over time. Retreatment includes increasing spacing between trees and removing live or dead vegetation that could allow fires to climb the landscape or trees from the forest floors. New treatment will include reducing or managing materials that are flammable or combustible in the wildland-urban interface. These measures follow national standards set out by FireSmart Canada and will increase the wildfire resilience of these three communities.



Quotes

"More than ever before, investing in resilient infrastructure is essential to help northern communities prepare for and respond to unpredictable natural events. Through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, we are able to support projects that strengthen environmental stability and reduce wildfire risks in Whitehorse, Teslin, Haines Junction, and surrounding areas – safeguarding these communities for years to come."

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Member of Parliament for Yukon

"Unfortunately, every year in the North, we see firsthand the devastating impact of wildfires. Proactive investments like the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund are critical to protecting our communities and public infrastructure while also keeping families safe."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Our Yukon communities continue seeing the impact climate change is having on the North. Although we can't predict where wildfire activity will happen, we can take measures to protect ourselves. Thank you to the Government of Canada for their investment of over $13 million for this proactive work and pleased to announce the Government of Yukon's support of these efforts with over $3 million."

Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services

Quick Facts

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

to in benefits. The federal government is investing $13,842,900 in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), while the territorial government is investing $3,247,500 .

in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), while the territorial government is investing . To date, over $2.9 billion has been announced for more than 117 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

has been announced for more than 117 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe. On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the National Adaptation Strategy and Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan, the federal government has launched the Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure (CTHI) initiative.

The Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure will support the development of integrated climate-related tools, resources and services for communities through: A Climate Help Desk to provide direct support to address infrastructure and climate-related inquiries; A roster of Climate and Infrastructure Experts to provide access to expert advice to strengthen climate-related considerations of public infrastructure and housing projects; and Climate Tools and Resources that are widely available and accessible through the ClimateInsight.ca Platform.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Associated Links

Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/dmaf-faac/index-eng.html

Canada's National Adaptation Strategy

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/national-adaptation-strategy.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/climate-toolkit-trousse-climat/index-eng.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected], Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected], Wayne Potoroka, Communications Director, Community Services, Government of Yukon, 867-332-9427, [email protected]