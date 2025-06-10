SHERBROOKE, QC, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The law and notarial firm Dunton Rainville proudly announces its upcoming merger with Monty Sylvestre, a leading notarial firm in the Eastern Townships. This strategic partnership marks a new milestone in Dunton Rainville's expansion in Sherbrooke, just a few months after welcoming the Hackett Campbell Bouchard team last November.

From left to right: Me Frédéric Benoit, Me Dominique Gilbert, Me François Sylvestre, Me Catherine Chouinard et Me Jean-Jacques Rainville (CNW Group/Dunton Rainville)

Deeply rooted in the Eastern Townships community and recognized for its expertise and innovative notarial solutions in human rights, estate, real estate, and business law, Monty Sylvestre adds significant value to Dunton Rainville's already extensive and diversified service offering. The combined strengths of Dunton Rainville, Monty Sylvestre, and Hackett Campbell Bouchard form a legal powerhouse serving entrepreneurs, businesspeople, and individuals in Sherbrooke and across the Eastern Townships.

"This merger further demonstrates our commitment to strategic growth and building a top-tier, multidisciplinary team for our clients. We are delighted to welcome the professionals from Monty Sylvestre, whose reputation is well established," said Me Jean-Jacques Rainville, Chair of Dunton Rainville's Executive Board.

"Monty Sylvestre shares Dunton Rainville's core values of excellence, rigour, and dedication. By joining forces, we are expanding our reach while maintaining our strong client relationships," added Me François Sylvestre, notary and partner at Monty Sylvestre.

This merger, which will be formalized in the coming weeks, further solidifies Dunton Rainville's position as a trusted legal advisor and a key contributor to regional development in the Eastern Townships.

About Dunton Rainville

Dunton Rainville L.L.P. is a firm with more than 275 employees, including 130 lawyers, notaries and labour relations consultants. With offices in Montreal, Laval, Agglomeration of Longueuil, Joliette, Saint-Jérôme, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Sherbrooke, our services are available to clients throughout Québec. Our professionals have cutting-edge expertise, and the firm acts in all areas requiring legal services. The firm ranks among the top 10 Quebec law firms, according to Canadian Lawyer magazine's Top 10 Québec Regional Firms survey.

About Monty Sylvestre

Monty Sylvestre, Legal Advisors, is home to a team of dedicated professionals united by a relentless commitment to excellence and innovation. The firm offers specialized legal services in human rights, estate, real estate, and business law. Established in Sherbrooke since 1892, the Sylvestre family has long been a cornerstone of the notarial profession in the region. Staying true to its collaborative and client-centered approach, the Monty Sylvestre team has consistently prioritized the needs and interests of those it serves.

For more information, visit duntonrainville.com.

