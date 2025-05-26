MONTRÉAL, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Dunton Rainville is proud to announce the arrival of Me Harry H. Dikranian as a partner at the firm. Me Dikranian is a seasoned lawyer with over 25 years of experience in civil and commercial litigation.

Me Dikranian has led numerous complex cases in the areas of mortgage remedies, estate law, commercial leases, construction law, contractual obligations, and civil liability. An accredited mediator in civil, commercial, and labour matters, he is also active in several professional associations, including the Québec Bar and the Armenian Bar Association, based in California.

"Me Dikranian's arrival is a significant asset to Dunton Rainville. His recognized expertise and solution-oriented approach further strengthen our litigation practice. He shares our values of excellence and client-focused service, and we are delighted to welcome him to our team," said Me Jean-Jacques Rainville, Chairman of the Dunton Rainville Management Committee.

"It is an honour to join Dunton Rainville. I've found here a high-caliber team united by a true spirit of collaboration and a strong commitment to client success. I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth and to delivering practical, effective solutions to complex legal challenges," said Me Dikranian.

Before joining Dunton Rainville, Harry H. Dikranian practiced as a partner for nearly 10 years at a prominent Montreal law firm, following the first 18 years of his career at a firm specializing in business law, litigation, and banking law.

A member of the Québec Bar since 1998, Me Dikranian is well known for his rigorous work ethic, pragmatism, and strategic approach that prioritizes efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Dunton Rainville L.L.P. is a firm with more than 275 employees, including 130 lawyers, notaries and labour relations consultants. With offices in Montreal, Laval, Agglomeration of Longueuil, Joliette, Saint-Jérôme, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Sherbrooke, our services are available to clients throughout Québec. Our professionals have cutting-edge expertise, and the firm acts in all areas requiring legal services. The firm ranks among the top 10 Quebec law firms, according to Canadian Lawyer magazine's Top 10 Québec Regional Firms survey.

