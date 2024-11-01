- Two renowned law firms join forces to offer leading-edge services to businesses and individuals - in the heart of Sherbrooke's legal landscape.

SHERBROOKE, QC, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Two iconic Sherbrooke and Eastern Townships law firms, Dunton Rainville and Hackett Campbell Bouchard, announced today that they have joined forces, creating a new legal leader in the region.

Left to right: Me Alexandre Dumas, Me Frédéric Benoit, Me Jean-Jacques Rainville, Me Andrée-Anne Ouimette, Me Julien Collin and Me Dominique Gilbert. (CNW Group/Dunton Rainville)

Founded in Sherbrooke in 1962, Hackett Campbell Bouchard is a recognized figure on the Eastern Townships legal scene and a reference point for many businesses and individuals. Its seasoned team excels in civil and commercial litigation, as well as in real estate and construction law. Hackett Campbell Bouchard has also built a solid reputation in business and commercial law, intellectual property and family law. Its expertise and rigorous approach have made the firm a highly respected player in Sherbrooke's legal community.

Celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, Dunton Rainville is a Québec-wide law firm with a team of Sherbrooke lawyers who are deeply rooted in the region. Its professionals and support staff have always lived and worked in the area, giving them an intimate knowledge of the community's economic and social realities.

This merger responds to the growing needs of local businesses and individuals in an increasingly complex legal and economic environment. The new firm will combine the complementary skills of the two teams to offer first-rate personalized legal advice.

"We are delighted to welcome our Hackett Campbell Bouchard colleagues to the Dunton Rainville family," said Jean-Jacques Rainville, Chairman of the Board of Dunton Rainville. The new, consolidated Sherbrooke office reinforces our position as a key law firm in the Eastern Townships, and promises sustained growth for years to come."

"We are very excited about the prospects offered by the union of our team with that of Dunton Rainville, with whom we share the values of proximity to the client and excellence in service delivery," said Hackett Campbell Bouchard's Frédéric Benoît. This merger will enable us to better serve our clients with an integrated approach, while maintaining the relationships of trust we have built up over the years."

With a strengthened team and an expanded range of services, Dunton Rainville's consolidated Sherbrooke office will offer innovative solutions while maintaining the excellence and integrity for which the two entities have become known.

The offices of the unified teams are located at 1910 King Street West, Suite 320.

About Dunton Rainville

Dunton Rainville LLP is a firm of over 265 people, including some 125 lawyers, notaries and labour relations consultants. With offices in Montréal, Laval, the Agglomeration of Longueuil, Joliette, Saint-Jérôme, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Sherbrooke, we serve clients throughout Québec. Our professionals have cutting-edge expertise, and the firm acts in all areas requiring legal services. The firm ranks among the top 10 Québec law firms in Canadian Lawyer magazine's Top 10 Québec Regional Firms survey.

About Hackett Campbell Bouchard

Hackett Campbell Bouchard has been a legal reference in Sherbrooke since its founding in 1962. Its experienced team serves the interests of businesses and individuals with professionalism and pragmatism, making Hackett Campbell Bouchard the right choice for legal representation and advice needs.

For more information, visit duntonrainville.com.

SOURCE Dunton Rainville

