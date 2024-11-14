Strategic Alliance with Global Care Innovations and BitLab to Drive Advanced AI and Quantum Security Solutions for Healthcare Across North America

Collaboration to Drive Innovation in Healthcare with Secure AI Applications and Quantum-Resistant Data Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Global Care Innovations Inc. ("GCI") and BitLab. This strategic partnership aims to deliver both quantum-secure data solutions and advanced AI-powered tools to healthcare providers across North America, enhancing patient care through cutting-edge technology. This partnership underscores Scope's positioning towards becoming a leader in secure technology sectors like Healthcare.

Under the proposed terms of the LOI, GCI will license Scope's QSE suite of quantum-resistant encryption and decentralized storage solutions, providing HIPAA-compliant, secure data management for healthcare organizations. Additionally, BitLab, a Toronto-based technology innovation lab, will serve as the primary development partner, leveraging Scope's visual recognition and neural network technologies to create tailored AI applications that meet the unique needs of each healthcare provider.

"This partnership with GCI and BitLab marks a significant step forward in our mission to secure sensitive health information against both current and future cyber threats," said James Young, CEO of Scope Technologies Corp. "Our collaboration combines robust quantum security with innovative AI solutions, empowering healthcare providers to protect patient data while improving diagnostics and treatment options through advanced AI."

The collaboration's AI focus will enable healthcare providers to leverage Scope's visual recognition and annotation technology in multiple applications, developed by BitLab to improve diagnostics, streamline patient care, and enhance health outcomes. From AI-powered diagnostic tools to personalized treatment recommendations, Scope's technology offers a scalable foundation for various healthcare innovations, all underpinned by quantum-secure data storage to ensure patient data remains protected.

On the quantum security side, GCI will integrate Scope's QSE platform to offer both quantum-resistant data backups and individual patient data vaults, designed to meet or exceed regulatory standards for data protection.

GCI CEO Dr. Ragui Ibrahim shared, "Scope's technology aligns perfectly with our vision of transforming healthcare through AI-driven solutions and secure data management. This partnership enables us to expand our offerings to healthcare providers, ensuring that data is safeguarded both today and as we move into a quantum-powered future."

BitLab CEO Shoukri Kattan added, "We're excited to be part of this transformative partnership. Our focus at BitLab is on delivering scalable, innovative solutions in AI and MedTech. By integrating Scope's advanced AI and quantum security capabilities, we're setting new benchmarks for healthcare technology and improving the quality of care across the sector."

The transaction is subject to the parties entering into a definitive agreement.

About Global Care Innovations Inc.

Global Care Innovations (GCI) is a healthcare technology leader focused on advancing patient care through AI-powered solutions. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, GCI serves healthcare providers across North America with telemedicine, remote monitoring, and advanced data analytics solutions.

https://www.globalcareinnovations.com/

About BitLab

BitLab is a Toronto-based technology innovation lab focused on transforming the healthcare sector with cutting-edge solutions in AI, MedTech, and Digital Health. BitLab partners with ambitious organizations to create custom, scalable applications that drive innovation, elevate patient care, and set new industry benchmarks in medical technology and wellness.

https://www.bitlab.co/

Additionally, Scope announces that, further to its news releases dated September 13, 2024 and September 20, 2024, it has made additional payments to Creative Direct Marketing Group Inc. ("CDMG") for investor relations and marketing services to raise public awareness of the Company and increase brand awareness of the QSE platform. As set out in Scope's previous news release, CDMG will provide investor relations, market awareness and brand growth services through the creation and distribution of marketing materials (including print, digital and video). Scope made initial payments of US $997,100 to CDMG for their services. Scope has now paid CDMG an additional US $797,804 thereby increasing the total amount to US $1,794,904 for investor relations and marketing services that will end on December 20, 2024.

CDMG is based in Nashville Tennessee and does not have any prior relationship with Scope and is an arm's length party. To the best of Scope's knowledge, CDMG does not hold, directly or indirectly, any securities of Scope or have any right to acquire any such securities. The compensation payable to CDMG does not include any securities of Scope. The contact information for CDMG is Creative Direct Marketing Group, Inc., 1313 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37208, Phone: 615-814-6633; Email: [email protected]

Scope has also engaged the market awareness and brand growth services through the creation and distribution of digital marketing materials of Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH (28199 Bremen, Germany) ("Plutus") for a 12 month campaign commencing on November 15, 2024 and ending on December 15, 2025 for the total amount of EUR 107,500.

Plutus is based in Bremen, Germany and does not have any prior relationship with Scope and is an arm's length party. To the best of Scope's knowledge, Plutus does not hold, directly or indirectly, any securities of Scope or have any right to acquire any such securities. The proposed compensation for Plutus does not include any securities of Scope. The contact information of Plutus is Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH, 28199 Bremen, Germany. +49 (0) 172 422 69 58, [email protected]

