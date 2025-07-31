Scope Technologies Announces Full Launch of New QSE Group Website Designed to Drive User Acquisition and Simplify Quantum Security Adoption

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ --Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the official launch of the fully redesigned website for its QSE Group division, now live at www.qse.group . Following the initial preview shared earlier this year, the launch marks the completion of a site built from the ground up to support QSE's growing user base, enhance the onboarding experience, and accelerate conversions across its quantum-secure cloud storage and encryption offerings.

The updated website reflects Scope Technologies' strategic push to make quantum-resilient data protection more accessible to individuals as well as organizations of all sizes. Designed with performance, usability, and sales integration in mind, the new QSE site provides a clear path from interest to action—whether that means exploring features, assessing risk through the Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA), or upgrading to a secure storage subscription.

"This launch represents more than a visual update—it serves as a functional leap forward," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of Scope Technologies. "We've created a seamless experience where visitors can understand the risks posed by quantum computing, evaluate their current exposure, and immediately take action to secure their data."

Key Features of the Live Website:

Sales-Optimized Structure: Visitors are never more than three clicks from critical conversion points—free assessment, subscription signup, or direct contact.

Integrated Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA): An AI-powered tool allows users to assess their current vulnerability to quantum decryption threats and learn how QSE can help.

Responsive Design: The site is fully optimized for both mobile and desktop use, with fast-loading, intuitive layouts that mirror how today's users browse.

Simplified Messaging, Deep Tech Access: Non-technical users are guided clearly through offerings, while technical decision-makers can easily access deeper product specs and use case insights.

Aligned with Paid Ad Campaigns: Designed in lockstep with QSE's active marketing funnels, ensuring clear continuity from first ad click to customer conversion.

This live rollout supports QSE's ongoing mission to help organizations secure their data "now and into the future" with quantum-proof solutions that integrate easily into existing architectures. With quantum threats accelerating and ransomware risks on the rise, the new website provides a timely on-ramp for those seeking true post-quantum resilience.

Explore the new site today at www.qse.group , or contact the QSE sales team directly at [email protected] to learn how you or your organization can benefit.

As a reminder, Scope Technologies will be attending DEF CON 33 next week in Las Vegas, in collaboration with Malware Village. On Saturday, August 9th, our own Sean Prescott, will present "Quantum Malware: Who Controls the Kill Switch of the Future?" The session will examine the emergence of quantum-enabled malware and long-horizon data exploitation risks. CEO Ted Carefoot will also be in attendance, meeting with key stakeholders from both government and private sector security organizations. The talk will highlight what threats are likely to surface in the PQC era, how Actors may exploit current systems in those event scenarios, and how solutions such as our QSE quantum-resilient entropy engine and immutable cloud storage, are purpose-built to mitigate these evolving threats and support a secure transition into the post-quantum era.

About Scope Technologies Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

LinkedIn: scope-technologies-corp

Facebook: Scope Technologies Corp

Twitter: @ScopeTechCorp

