Scope Technologies to Present: 'Post-Quantum Threats' at DEF CON 33

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") in partnership with Malware Village, today announces they will present at DEF CON 33 this August in Las Vegas. The Company's CTO Sean Prescott, and CEO Ted Carefoot, will deliver a featured session revealing how quantum computing is fueling the next generation of cyberattacks through malware enhanced by quantum algorithms.

The talk, titled 'Quantum Malware: The Emerging Threat of Post-Quantum Cryptographic Exploits,' will examine how quantum breakthroughs—such as Shor's and Grover's algorithms—are shifting the balance of power in cybersecurity. Topics will include session hijacking, password-cracking malware, AI poisoning, and smart contract exploitation, all reimagined through a quantum lens.

"This isn't just theoretical anymore," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of Scope Technologies. "Quantum-powered adversaries in the near future will be able to bypass encryption, hijack sessions, and poison AI classifiers at a pace defenders have never seen. Our goal at DEF CON is to assist the security community understand these risks, and how they may impact their current cryptographic systems."

Prescott, Founder & Creator of Scope QSE resilient technology, has an extensive history of developing technology from real-time end-to-end communication encryption frameworks to high-performance/high-security order routing systems. Carefoot, a Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance Professional (GRCP), brings deep domain experience to this conversation. Under Carefoot's leadership, Scope is urging organizations across all industries to begin preparing for post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) threats—emphasizing that awareness and proactive defense are critical before these tools become mainstream in adversarial hands.

Session Highlights Will Include:

Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL) : Quantum-persistent malware storing encrypted data for future decryption.

: Quantum-persistent malware storing encrypted data for future decryption. Quantum Man-in-the-Middle Attacks : Real-time session hijacking as TLS/VPN tunnels are broken.

: Real-time session hijacking as TLS/VPN tunnels are broken. Quantum Brute-Force Malware : Grover-powered password crackers that drastically reduce breach timeframes.

: Grover-powered password crackers that drastically reduce breach timeframes. AI Model Poisoning : Quantum-enhanced malware altering training data to evade AI security tools.

: Quantum-enhanced malware altering training data to evade AI security tools. Smart Contract and Wallet Hijacking : ECDSA keybreaking enabling crypto theft and blockchain manipulation.

: ECDSA keybreaking enabling theft and blockchain manipulation. Defensive Recommendations: Tips for SOCs, AV vendors, and red teams to detect emerging quantum exploit kits.

Hosted annually in Las Vegas, DEF CON is one of the world's largest and most respected hacker conferences, attracting public-sector leaders and cybersecurity professionals from around the globe. The event is a dedicated venue for exploring how current and emerging quantum technologies will impact digital infrastructure, privacy, and threat models.

Scope's participation reinforces its commitment to driving the conversation—and the innovation—around quantum-resilient infrastructure. Its flagship platform, QSE, combines decentralized encrypted cloud storage with true quantum entropy generation, designed to help organizations safeguard their data now and into the future.

About Scope Technologies Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

