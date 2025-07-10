Scope Technologies Expands Product Leadership with Appointment of Andrew Knight as Vice President of Product

VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Knight as Vice President of Product. Mr. Knight brings nearly two decades of experience leading cross-functional development, outsourcing, and business initiatives at top-tier technology firms including Microsoft and Electronic Arts (EA).

Knight will lead the continued growth and expansion of QSE, Scope Technologies' flagship quantum-resilient security platform, helping solidify the company's product strategy at a critical time of industry transformation.

Proven Product Visionary with Deep Technical and Operational Expertise

Mr. Knight brings a distinguished career marked by technical leadership and innovation in partner ecosystem development. Most recently, he served as Producer at Microsoft's Coalition Studios, where he oversaw strategic coordination across internal development teams.

Previously, as Director of Business Development at Decentric, Mr. Knight drove initiatives at the intersection of decentralized infrastructure and secure user experiences. At Electronic Arts, he spent over six years as Development Director 2, leading technical art and engineering functions across multiple AAA franchises.

Earlier in his career at Microsoft, he honed his ability to align external partnerships with internal pipelines as Outsource Manager, directing environment art and procurement for major studio teams.

Mr. Knight is also the Co-founder of FuntaVR, an early pioneer in immersive content development based in San Francisco, where he bridged creative vision with operational strategy for distributed development teams.

Driving Quantum Product Innovation at Scale

"As Scope Technologies scales its business, having the right leadership at the intersection of technology, operations, and strategic partnerships is key," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of Scope Technologies. "Andrew brings a rare combination of deep technical execution and commercial strategy honed across several sectors such as digital interactive media. Procurement, and partner relationships. His leadership will be central as we evolve QSE's architecture and expand its adoption across enterprise security environments."

Mr. Knight will oversee the continued development of QSE's feature set, ensuring its core cryptographic and cloud-native infrastructure supports the growing demand for quantum-resilient and compliance-driven deployments across verticals.

"Building at the Frontlines of Quantum Security"

"I'm incredibly excited to join Scope Technologies at such a transformative time," said Andrew Knight, VP of Product. "The rise of quantum threats demands proactive solutions, and QSE is uniquely positioned to deliver. I look forward to helping shape its next evolution—bringing together my experience in scalable production pipelines, external ecosystems, and secure product innovation."

Scope Technologies continues to grow its leadership bench and deepen its market presence across quantum-proof technologies. Mr. Knight's appointment reinforces the company's commitment to delivering trusted, forward-looking products that protect organizations against both current and emerging cybersecurity threats.

About QSE Group

QSE Group, a division of Scope Technologies Corp., specializes in quantum-resilient encryption and secure cloud storage solutions. By leveraging true randomness (entropy) and advanced encryption techniques, QSE Group protects data from both current and future threats. Learn more at qse.group.

About Scope Technologies Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks—empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

LinkedIn: scope-technologies-corp

Facebook: Scope Technologies Corp

Twitter: @ScopeTechCorp

Contact Information

Ted Carefoot

CEO, Scope Technologies Corp.

[email protected]

+1 604-202-6164

www.scopetechnologies.io

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. While Scope considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521783/Scope_Technologies_Corp_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Scope Technologies Corp.