STRAIGHTFORWARD INSURANCE MEETS FORWARD BANKING: SONNET INSURANCE AND TANGERINE BANK TEAM UP

TORONTO, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Tangerine Bank (Tangerine), Canada's leading digital bank, and Sonnet Insurance (Sonnet), Canada's first coast-to-coast fully online home and auto insurance company, have teamed up to provide simple, transparent, and customized home and auto insurance, exclusively for Tangerine Clients.

With a shared commitment to making Canadians' lives simpler and providing a first-class, digitally focused customer experience, Tangerine and Sonnet Insurance have come together to provide Tangerine Clients valuable offers on home and auto insurance.

The relationship offers a refreshingly uncomplicated, purely digital experience to buy home and auto insurance in just minutes, further helping Canadians protect their financial futures. Benefits for Tangerine Clients include:

Access to valuable offers on home and auto insurance;

2% money back on Tangerine Credit Cards when Tangerine Clients use their Tangerine Credit Cards for Sonnet Insurance recurring payments;

Top-tier customer care from Sonnet's fully licensed insurance advisors.

"At Tangerine, our main priority is to support our Clients with the best guidance, resources, services, and products to support their financial futures," said Gillian Riley, President and CEO of Tangerine Bank. "Through this relationship with Sonnet, we are thrilled to provide our Clients with access and savings on simple and seamless insurance options that make it easier for them to get the coverage they need, with the innovation and Client care they are accustomed to."

"This relationship speaks to the needs of our like-minded customers who value digital-first experiences that are trusted, straightforward, and customized," said Roger Dunbar, Senior Vice-President of Sonnet. "We are excited to join Tangerine to offer their Clients reliable coverage to protect what matters most."

To learn more, visit www.sonnet.ca/tangerine.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a leading digital bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and more than $40 billion in total assets, it's one of Canada's leading digital banks. Tangerine Bank offers banking that's flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees and award-winning Client service. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, GICs, RSPs, TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. Through Tangerine Project Forward™, Tangerine is committed to empowering communities through programs and initiatives that inspire self-confidence, leadership, and acceptance in Canadian youth. With over 1,200 employees in Canada, the bank's presence spans its website and Mobile Banking app to its 24/7 Contact Centres and Toronto-based head office. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly owned subsidiary.

About Sonnet Insurance

Launched in 2016, Sonnet Insurance Company is a federally regulated insurance company and part of the Definity family of companies. Our mission is to provide Canadians with a fast, straightforward, and customized way to buy home and auto insurance online. Experience modern insurance simplified for you at Sonnet.ca, and say hello on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

