Stonebridge has been a pioneer of financing social and sustainable infrastructure projects

across Canada for nearly 25 years

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Stonebridge Financial ("Stonebridge"), a preeminent Canadian financial institution and investment management firm in ESG-oriented private credit, is pleased to announce that Robert M. Colliver, Co-Founder & Executive Chairperson of Stonebridge, has been honoured with the prestigious "Clean50 Lifetime Achievement Award" for his contributions to sustainable infrastructure and clean energy investments across Canada. This lifetime of contribution award category recognizes Mr. Colliver's extraordinary career and the significant impact that Stonebridge has had on the country's environmental and social landscape.

Since 1999, Stonebridge has grown to become a leading provider of financing solutions, dedicated to advancing the energy transition toward renewable sources and other social impact sectors. Over the last decade, Stonebridge has financed $1.75 billion in loans to over 50 sustainable energy projects, generating 800 megawatts (MW) of clean energy. This includes 19 projects totaling 300MW owned by various Indigenous groups.

Overall, Stonebridge's financings have not only generated enough green electricity to power more than 200,000 homes, but also contributed to the reduction of 500,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions annually, advancing Canada's sustainability goals. Aside from having financed wind, solar, hydroelectric and bio-based power generating projects, Stonebridge has also played a pivotal role in financing the expansion of two electrified light-rail transit (LRT) systems (Ottawa and Toronto) totaling 32 kilometres, reducing commuter reliance on automobiles, thus lowering GHG emissions further.

Gavin Pitchford, CEO of Delta Management Group and Canada's Clean50 organization, commended Mr. Colliver's accomplishments, stating, "Robert M. Colliver was chosen after rigorous screening and research by Delta Management, with advice from internal researchers and external advisors, and was among honourees selected from an initial pool of over 1,000 well-qualified nominees."

The achievement of this award is further underscored by Stonebridge's status as a Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) signatory which aligns with Clean50's mission to recognize leaders who drive and inspire positive environmental change. Now in its 13th year, other recipients of 2024 Clean50 awards include two of Stonebridge's longstanding clients for their industry leadership: David Eva, CEO of Capstone Infrastructure, as well as Rob Stein, President of Skyline Energy.

In accepting the award, Mr. Colliver expressed his appreciation, saying, "On behalf of myself and the entire Stonebridge team, I'm honoured to receive this Clean50 award. Stonebridge's achievements over the last quarter century have been focused on sustainability and social impact. We believe in the power of responsible financing and this award reaffirms our commitment to a green future."

About Stonebridge Financial

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Stonebridge is a regulated financial institution and investment management firm focused on providing ESG-oriented private credit and other capital solutions to public, private and institutional clients across Canada, the United States and abroad.

With $3.4 billion in assets under administration, Stonebridge and affiliates have cumulatively committed in excess of $7.6 billion towards over 200 project financings since inception (all figures are as of August 31, 2023). Stonebridge manages various discretionary private credit funds, separately managed accounts and other lending relationships on behalf of its financial partners, which include many of North America's largest insurance companies, pension funds, government agencies, endowments, asset managers, banks and other local as well as foreign-based regulated financial institutions.

Stonebridge has been a longstanding promoter of environmentally sustainable and socially conscious alternative investments and values in North America since the firm's inception, nearly a quarter century ago. For more information, visit Stonebridge.ca.

About Delta Management Group / Canada's Clean50

Canada's Clean50 Awards and Summit were founded in 2011 by Canada's leading clean tech and sustainability executive search firm, Delta Management Group and its CEO Gavin Pitchford, in response to a trend the firm noted when performing executive searches on behalf of clients. The Clean50 Awards were created as a way to identify leaders from various industries, and the Clean50 Summit as a way to bring those same leaders together in order to work together to address the solutions needed for climate change. Each fall, Canada's Clean50 list has marked the accomplishments of sustainability leaders in 19 different categories. For more information, visit Clean50.com.

To learn more about Stonebridge's funds and lending programs, contact:

[email protected] or 416-364-3001.

For more information about Delta Management Group / Canada's Clean50, contact: [email protected] or 416-925-2005.

SOURCE Stonebridge Financial Corporation