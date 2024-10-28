Industry veteran has nearly 25 years of private debt and credit investment experience having built and led portfolios across various asset classes and economic cycles

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Stonebridge Financial (Stonebridge), a leading Canadian financial services and investment management firm specializing in private debt and credit solutions, is pleased to announce that its Co-CEO, Daniel Simunac, has been named to Benefits and Pensions Monitor's (BPM) 2024 "Hot List" of leading industry professionals.

Since 1991, Benefits and Pensions Monitor has been a trusted authority in the investment management sector. The 2024 list was developed through an exhaustive research process that included interviews with objective industry experts, extensive market analysis and careful vetting of nominations. After their thorough assessment of hundreds of nominations, Mr. Simunac was recognized as one of the distinguished contributors to the investment industry.

"On behalf of myself and the entire Stonebridge Financial team, I am truly humbled to be acknowledged among such a distinguished list of individuals, including executives from such leading institutional investors as BCI, Beneva, CDPQ, Desjardins, IA, OMERS, UBCIM and UPP – just to name as few," said Daniel Simunac, Co-CEO of Stonebridge Financial. "Since joining the firm, the response to our activities by our investors and other stakeholders has been overwhelmingly positive. Alongside my colleagues at Stonebridge Financial, we remain committed to delivering compelling solutions for our institutional clients, investors and partners."

Chris Sweeney, Managing Editor for Special Reports at Benefits and Pensions Monitor, shared his insights on the selection process, stating, "Daniel Simunac deserves to be recognized on this prestigious list as a dedicated professional, who has been making a significant impact on the pension and institutional investment space over the past 12 months with his vision and expertise."

About Daniel Simunac

Mr. Simunac has nearly 25 years of private debt portfolio management experience across North America, leading teams at Canadian, U.S. and European financial institutions, including Sun Life Financial, TD Bank, Allied Irish Bank and Raymond James Bank.

Prior to Stonebridge Financial, Mr. Simunac served as head of two new banks entering Canada, building each into top 25 commercial lenders in the country by assets. To date in his career, he has underwritten $15 billion of loans across infrastructure, renewable energy, healthcare, real estate and corporate sectors.

Mr. Simunac has chaired the Association for Corporate Growth's ("ACG") private equity conference and Queen's University's "Institutional Real Estate Investment Conference" and created and served as inaugural chair of the "Lender Committee" for the Real Property Association of Canada ("Realpac"). He also created and teaches Realpac's "Lending in Commercial Real Estate" course annually, now in its 11th year.

Mr. Simunac served on the board of West Park Hospital between 2010-2019 and chairs its annual "Tournament of Stars NBA Celebrity Charity." He is a recipient of the "Outstanding Achievement Award" from ACG Canada, the "Distinguished Service Award" from the Raymond James Charitable Foundation, and has been named "Executive of the Year" by the Canadian-Croatian Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Simunac's interview with BPM can be found here: 2024 Top 40 List.

About Stonebridge Financial

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Toronto, Stonebridge Financial is a regulated financial services and investment management firm focused on providing private debt and credit solutions to public, private and institutional clients. Its core areas of focus include financing infrastructure, renewable energy, healthcare, real estate and corporate sectors. Originally, co-founded with the assistance of Canada's largest insurance companies (which together owned 30% of the company), the firm has been 100% independent since 2021.

With $3.2 billion in assets under management and administration, Stonebridge Financial and affiliates have cumulatively committed over $8 billion towards various financings across Canada (all figures are as of September 30, 2024). The firm manages various discretionary debt funds, managed accounts and other lending relationships on behalf of its financial partners, which include many of North America's largest insurance companies, pension funds, governments, foundations, banks, credit unions and other regulated, local as well as foreign-based institutional investors. Stonebridge Financial has been an early adopter and ongoing promoter of environmentally sustainable and socially responsible finance since the firm was founded a quarter of a century ago. For more information, visit: Stonebridge.ca.

About Benefits and Pensions Monitor's Top 40 Hot List

In May 2024, Benefits and Pensions Monitor invited industry professionals from across the country to nominate their most exceptional leaders for the second annual Hot List. Nominees had to have been in their respective fields for at least 10 years. After receiving hundreds of nominations, BPM narrowed the list down to 40 movers and shakers whose contributions have helped shape the benefits, pension and institutional investment space over the past 12 months. From innovators at the forefront of change, to leaders who are transforming the way the industry does business, this year's Hot List represents the best the industry has to offer. For more information, visit: BenefitsandPensionsMonitor.com.

