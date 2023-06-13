Respected industry veterans to shepherd Stonebridge through its next chapter of growth, including additional "resilient credit" asset classes

TORONTO, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Stonebridge Financial Corporation ("Stonebridge"), a preeminent Canadian financial institution and investment management firm in ESG-oriented private credit, is pleased to announce executive leadership changes and a broadened focus for a new era of expansion.

Stonebridge's board of directors has appointed Cam Di Giorgio and Daniel Simunac as Co-Chief Executive Officers. Providing additional depth and strength to the executive team, Cormac Mac Lochlainn has been appointed Executive Vice President. Robert M. Colliver, the firm's original co-founder, will transition to the role of Executive Chairperson, while continuing to oversee Stonebridge's existing debt funds and separately managed accounts.

Cam joined Stonebridge in 2009 and has since held progressively senior positions, most recently as Executive Vice President. He leads the firm's project finance business in the areas of renewable power, infrastructure and long-term care in the seniors housing sector. His team is involved in originating, structuring and syndicating financings for and on behalf of various institutional investors. Cam has over 35 years of industry experience including prior roles at Sun Life Financial, CIT Structured Finance/Newcourt Capital and Canada Life.

"From wind and solar farms to hospitals and highways, to data centres and fibre-optic networks, our focus on sustainability and other community-enhancing projects that improve our collective futures has allowed us to remain at the forefront of the infrastructure finance industry for nearly a quarter-century," said Mr. Di Giorgio. "With the growth of our team, offerings and ongoing market needs for various forms of infrastructure, we are well-positioned to assist borrowers with financing solutions as well as investors seeking exposure to such areas of private credit."

In addition to reinforcing its significant market presence in the above areas of expertise, the firm is adding new verticals to include additional forms of "resilient credit" across various real estate asset classes, as well as asset-backed and cash-flow based diversified industries. This will expand and enhance Stonebridge's platform for its next phase of growth and success.

Daniel joins Stonebridge from Raymond James Bank, where he served as Principal Officer & Country Head for Canada, a platform he founded in 2012. There, he specialized in lending to commercial and institutional borrowers across Canada and the United States focusing on real estate & REITs, renewable power & infrastructure and founder-owned, publicly traded and sponsor-backed businesses. Under his leadership, over the last decade, Raymond James committed over $8 billion towards various financings, growing it to be among the most efficient and profitable commercial banks in Canada and top-25 in the country by assets. Daniel brings over 20 years of industry experience with prior roles at Allied Irish Bank ("AIB") Canada, TD Securities/TD Bank, Sun Life Financial and Travelers Canada.

Cormac also joins Stonebridge from Raymond James Bank Canada, where he was Senior Vice President, Corporate & Real Estate Banking, focused on lending to mid-market and large cap borrowers across commercial, corporate and private equity-backed industries, together with covering renewable power & infrastructure and specialty finance sectors. Cormac brings over 15 years of industry experience with prior roles at AIB covering the North American corporate & leveraged finance sectors and at Smith Barney (now Morgan Stanley) in U.S. quantitative research.

"I have known the Stonebridge team and followed their growth since 2007 and we are thrilled to be joining and help lead its future," said Mr. Simunac. "Stonebridge was an early adopter of responsible investing themes such as clean energy, decarbonization, seniors housing and Indigenous and other social impact investments dating back nearly 25 years. Leveraging our team's collective depth of expertise, broad networks and best practices will allow us to bolster Stonebridge's existing capabilities and relationships, while also adding and forging new ones."

"On behalf of our board, staff, and myself, we are delighted on Cam's well-deserved promotion, together with the addition of Daniel and Cormac to our executive leadership team. Each brings exceptional expertise that deepens the strength within Stonebridge's existing verticals as well as adding new sectors of focus and complementary market relationships," said Mr. Colliver. "This expansion represents Stonebridge's commitment to our next chapter of growth that will provide a broader suite of offerings to our borrowing clients and lending partners and investors."

Stonebridge prides itself on high values of integrity, trust, and innovation, which form the cornerstone of its philosophy in delivering well-structured financial solutions for its stakeholders.

About Stonebridge Financial Corporation

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Stonebridge is a regulated financial institution and investment management firm focused on providing ESG-oriented private credit and other capital solutions to public, private and institutional clients across Canada, the United States and abroad.

With $3.2 billion in assets under administration, Stonebridge and affiliates have cumulatively committed in excess of $7.5 billion towards over 200 project financings since inception, including over $600 million to community-enhancing projects for Indigenous communities across Canada (all figures are as of March 31, 2023). Stonebridge manages various discretionary funds, separately managed accounts and other structures on behalf of its financial partners, which include many of North America's largest insurance companies, pension funds, banks, credit unions, asset managers and other local as well as foreign-based regulated financial institutions.

Stonebridge has been a longstanding promoter of environmentally sustainable and socially conscious alternative investments and values in North America since the firm's inception, nearly a quarter century ago. For more information, please visit Stonebridge.ca.

SOURCE Stonebridge Financial Corporation

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]