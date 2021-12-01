Haifawi is highly regarded as a collaborative and engaging leader who brings a wealth of knowledge and an array of industry experience. He joins HOYA Vision Care with more than 15 years' experience at Carl Zeiss Vision where he made significant impact to the business. Most recently, Steven was the Head of Vision Technology Solutions (VTS) at Zeiss where he delivered exceptional results for the business. Prior to that, he was a Senior Director of Customer Service, having driven the company's customer experience transformation.

"I am excited to join HOYA at such a pivotal time in the company's history," said Haifawi. "HOYA Vision Care is an established leader globally, and I'm proud to lead our growth initiatives in Canada. We will empower our people and increase the value of the leading technologies that we produce, delivering exceptional service to all our customers and partners."

"We are very happy to welcome Steven to HOYA as we work toward strengthening our presence both in Canada and the United States," said Eduardo Martins, President of HOYA Vision Care, North America. "As we look to the future of HOYA Vision Care in Canada, Steven will position us well to be a company that leads and exceeds in lens technology and customer experience."

Haifawi graduated from the Australian Institute of Business where he received a Graduate Diploma in Management and a master's degree in Business Administration.

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA is a global technology and med-tech company, and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels and HDDs. With more than 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people. For more, visit hoya.com .

About HOYA Vision Care

For more than 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a global leader in the eyeglass lens business. With a presence in over 50 countries, HOYA Vision Care has a proven expertise in lens designs and freeform surfacing technology, combined with a leading position in high performance, quality AR coating. The company employs 16,000 worldwide, with mass production facilities in Asia & Europe and more than 40 local Rx laboratories globally. For more, visit www.hoyavision.com.

SOURCE HOYA Vision Care, Canada

For further information: Kate Dinham, HOYA Vision Care, Canada, [email protected]