Latest addition to HOYA Canada's photochromic Sensity® product line offers the fastest-fading light-adaptive lenses1

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- HOYA Vision Care, Canada, a leader in optical technology innovation, announced today the launch of Sensity® Fast high-performing light-adaptive lenses1. These ophthalmic lenses are the latest addition to HOYA's Sensity family and address a wearer's biggest pain point—the slow fade back from dark to light when moving from outdoors to indoors.

HOYA Vision Care, Canada recently launched its high-performing light-adaptive photochromic lenses, called Sensity® Fast, for the Canadian eyecare market.

Photochromic lenses are very convenient for active prescription spectacle wearers as they combine both the benefits of prescription lenses and sunglasses in one frame. They darken in the sun when outdoors and fade back to clear upon moving indoors. The Sensity range, including Sensity® 2 and Sensity® Dark which are also available in Canada, contains HOYA's specially developed microscopically accurate photochromic technologies, with each lens type adapted to meet specific consumers' lifestyles and preferences.

"Our commitment to solving the number one complaint people have about light-adaptive lenses––the time they take to fade back to clear––remains strong," said Steven Haifawi, President of HOYA Vision Care, Canada. "We heard patient feedback from eye care professionals and created technology to address this concern. Now, it's even easier for Canadian practices to offer their patients light-adaptive lenses backed by excellent service."

The new Sensity Fast lenses offer active patients a photochromic solution that fades back to half clear in under a minute when moving indoors2, making them ideal for patients with active lifestyles. With 100% UV protection3 and modular blue light control4, Sensity Fast wearers are protected both outdoors from the sun and indoors while working on digital device screens.

"One of many hallmarks of HOYA Vision Care is that we aim to support eye care professionals and improve their patients' vision wherever they are in life," Haifawi continued. "Beyond the proven technology Sensity Fast offers, these lenses cater to a variety of dynamic lifestyles, including for younger generations and people on the go, and we proudly stand behind that."

The Sensity Fast lenses are available in two popular colour options: Bronze Brown and Silver Grey. Eye care professionals in Canada should consult their HOYA Territory Manager for more information and to determine product availability. To learn more about Sensity® Fast, visit HOYA Vision Care, Canada online.

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a passionate and global leader in optical technology innovation. As a manufacturer of high-quality, high-performing eyeglass lenses, HOYA continuously aims to bring the best possible vision care solutions to Eye Care Professionals and their patients around the world. The company supplies lenses in 110 countries with a network of over 17,000 employees and 43 laboratories around the globe.

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA's divisions and business units research and develop products utilized in the healthcare and information technology fields. In the healthcare field, we provide medical device products such as eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, contact and intraocular lenses, orthopaedic implants, surgical/therapeutic devices and medical device reprocessing and disinfection solutions. In the information technology field, we provide products such as optical lenses, photomasks and blanks used in the manufacturing process for semiconductor and LCD/OLED devices, text-to-speech, human resources and other software solutions and critical components for the mass memory and cloud storage industries. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people.

