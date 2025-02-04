With extended power range and enhanced features, MiYOSMART® spectacle lenses can more effectively meet the diverse, increasing needs of young myopic patients

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Through its commitment to continuously evolving treatment solutions, ophthalmic lens technology leader HOYA Vision Care announced the launch of a range extension for MiYOSMART® clear spectacle lenses to cover prescriptions up to -13.00 diopters (D). The enhanced options are available nationwide for eye care professionals (ECPs) to order for their high myopic patients today.

Advertisement for MiYOSMART® Extended Range Options for clear lenses featuring a person using a laptop. Includes text about the benefits and expanded availability of MiYOSMART lenses. Icons represent range extension, larger blank sizes, and optimized lens edge thickness.

This range extension comes at a time when high myopia is a topic of great interest in the myopia management space. By 2050, it is estimated that almost 1 billion people worldwide will suffer from high myopia, affecting 10% of the global population.1 This necessitates early action because the risk of ocular complications increases exponentially with increasing levels of myopia.2 It is imperative to identify children who are at a high risk of developing high myopia as early as possible and provide proactive and comprehensive treatment. Doing so will significantly reduce the risk of myopia-related complications and ensure better visual outcomes for young patients later in life.3

"Myopia progression is complex and unpredictable, especially for children with high myopia. Our MiYOSMART range extension is a significant step in addressing this challenge, providing comprehensive solutions for every myopic child," said Kim Kochendorfer, RO, Professional Affairs Manager at HOYA Vision Care Canada. "By optimizing the lenses with a broader power range and improved features, we continue to empower eye care professionals in delivering the best possible care to young patients, supporting healthier vision today and in the future."

"We are proud to launch our extended range options for MiYOSMART across Canada," said Steven Haifawi, President of HOYA Vision Care, Canada. "With myopia rising rapidly among children worldwide, our commitment to innovation ensures eye care professionals have the tools they need to address the unique challenges of myopia management."

Features of MiYOSMART® Range Extension include:

Range Extension of Minus Power: Not only for patients with myopia greater than -10.00D but also for patients with myopia less than -10.00D and astigmatism. This will allow more and more myopic children to take advantage of effective and innovative care, ensuring better vision outcomes.

Not only for patients with myopia greater than -10.00D but also for patients with myopia less than -10.00D and astigmatism. This will allow more and more myopic children to take advantage of effective and innovative care, ensuring better vision outcomes. Larger Diameters: Larger lens diameters are aimed at meeting every child's needs, allowing them to find the perfect style to suit their active lifestyle. Eye care professionals have greater flexibility during frame selection, including those who require a larger frame.

Larger lens diameters are aimed at meeting every child's needs, allowing them to find the perfect style to suit their active lifestyle. Eye care professionals have greater flexibility during frame selection, including those who require a larger frame. Optimized Lens Edge Thickness: Enhances the appeal of the spectacle lens, addressing a common concern related to the appearance of thick, high-prescription lenses. These improvements aim to increase patient satisfaction through improved aesthetics.

MiYOSMART® lenses now offer the option to include Full Control Coating – a combination blue light, anti-bacterial, and 100% UV protective coating to round out the offering of MiYOSMART® clear, Chameleon photochromic, and Sunbird polarized myopia management lenses. This complements HOYA's comprehensive myopia management portfolio with the Range Extension, which addresses the needs of a wider variety of children.

Since its launch in 2018, more than 10 million MiYOSMART® spectacle lenses have already been purchased by parents worldwide.4 MiYOSMART® spectacle lenses were proven to slow down myopia progression by 60% on average in children aged 8-13,5 with sustained myopia management effect over eight years.6

To learn more about HOYA's suite of MiYOSMART® lenses, visit us online and speak to a HOYA Territory Manager.

*MiYOSMART spectacle lenses have not been approved for use in the management of myopia in all countries, including the U.S., and are not currently available for sale in all countries, including the U.S.

About HOYA Vision Care

As a global leader in optical technology, HOYA Vision Care is dedicated to providing innovative vision care solutions for every stage of a patient's life. A steadfast partner to Eye Care Professionals around the world, it stands at the forefront of optical excellence. With a global presence, consisting of 43 laboratories and a growing team of 20,000 employees, HOYA Vision Care delivers innovative lenses and other vision care solutions to millions of people in 110 countries.

About HOYA Corporation

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA's divisions and business units research and develop products utilized in the healthcare and information technology fields. In the healthcare field, we provide medical device products such as eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, contact and intraocular lenses, orthopaedic implants, surgical/therapeutic devices and medical device reprocessing and disinfection solutions. In the information technology field, we provide products such as optical lenses, photomasks and blanks used in the manufacturing process for semiconductor and LCD/OLED devices, text-to-speech, human resources and other software solutions and critical components for the mass memory and cloud storage industries. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people.

References

1 Holden BA, Fricke TR, Wilson DA, et al. Global Prevalence of Myopia and High Myopia and Temporal Trends from 2000 through 2050. Ophthalmology. 2016;123(5):1036-1042.

2 Bullimore MA, Brennan NA. Myopia Control: Why Each Diopter Matters. Optom Vis Sci 2019;96:463- 5. doi: 10.1097/OPX.0000000000001367.

3 Bullimore MA, Ritchey ER, Shah S, Leveziel N, Bourne RRA, Flitcroft DI. The Risks and Benefits of Myopia Control. Ophthalmology. 2021;128(11):1561-1579.

4 Based on number of MiYOSMART spectacle lenses sold as her HOYA sales data on file as of July 2024.

5 Lam CSY, et al. Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments (DIMS) spectacle lenses slow myopia progression: a 2-year randomised clinical trial. Br J Ophthalmol.2020;104(3):363-368.

6 Lam CSY, Leung TW, Zhang H. et al. Eight Years of Wearing Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments (DIMS) Spectacle Lenses: User Experience and Myopia Control Outcomes. 19th International Myopia Conference (IMC) 25-28.09.2024, Sanya, China.

SOURCE HOYA Vision Care, Canada

Kim Kochendorfer, HOYA Vision Care, Canada, Email: [email protected]