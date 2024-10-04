iD MyStyle® 3 and iD WorkStyle® 3 to Share HOYA's Best Technology Platform Lead by AdaptEase™ Technology

Design and innovation come together to create two powerful new progressive lens options for Canadian eye care professionals to prescribe

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- Ophthalmic lens technology leader HOYA Vision Care announced the Canadian launch of iD MyStyle® 3 and iD WorkStyle® 3 with AdaptEase™ Technology as the newest progressive lenses available for eye care professionals (ECPs) nationwide to order today.

Internal research conducted by HOYA shows higher wearer satisfaction, with patients reporting 56% faster adaption¹, 57% less fatigue¹, 61% less swaying¹, and three times less peripheral deformation².

With iD MyStyle® 3 and iD WorkStyle® 3, design and innovation come together to create two powerful new progressive lens options for Canadian eye care professionals to prescribe.

"We've introduced a groundbreaking technology that makes it easier than ever for patients to adapt, even those with the highest demands," said Steven Haifawi, President of HOYA Vision Care, Canada. "As individuals' visual needs have evolved, so have our lens designs. AdaptEase™ has elevated lens design to an entirely new level, and we are excited to bring this versatile innovation to the market."

The key feature of the iD MyStyle 3 and iD WorkStyle 3 lens is the addition of AdaptEase™Technology, which leads to faster adaption and clearer vision by reducing peripheral astigmatic distortion. Also new to these designs is 3D Binocular Vision™ technology. It significantly reduces peripheral distortion, creating a more comfortable and stable visual experience. Combining AdaptEase Technology with 3D Binocular Vision and HOYA's other leading binocular technologies uniquely benefits those with different prescriptions in each eye.

Historically, iD MyStyle has been the most personalized progressive lens, with nearly 400 design variations available when ECPs use the MyStyle iDentifier™ questionnaire with their patients. One of many unique aspects of the MyStyle iDentifier is it considers the satisfaction of the previous lens design worn.

iD MyStyle 3 has five convenience options: Tyro, Expert, Detail, Modern, and Adventure. The newest option is Tyro, which means "novice" or "beginner." Tyro is specially designed to help new progressive lens wearers adapt quickly.

iD WorkStyle 3 is an occupational lens designed to maximize comfort throughout the workday. It is a better primary pair of glasses for patients who spend most of their day at work or play in an office or up-close environment. iD WorkStyle 3 includes three existing design variations: Space, Screen, and Zoom. Each design can be personalized to the primary type of work a patient engages in.

Eye care providers will receive HOYA's signature comprehensive support and training, ensuring seamless integration into their practice. The iD MyStyle 3 and iD WorkStyle 3 designs will be compatible with HOYA's leading AR portfolio, including Super HiVision® Meiryo™ EX4™ and available in all materials, including Sensity® photochromics.

Visionary Insiders loyalty program members can earn points toward iD MyStyle 3 and iD WorkStyle 3 orders for their patients. To learn more about HOYA Canada's full suite of progressive lenses, ECPs can visit online and speak to their HOYA Territory Manager.

¹ According to an internal HOYA study involving 1,694 PAL wearers across the globe in lenses with and without 3D Binocular Vision™ Technology and AdaptEase™ Technology.

² Based on models of peripheral progressive deformation in progressive lenses with and without 3D Binocular Vision™ technology.

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a passionate and global leader in optical technology innovation. As a manufacturer of high-quality, high-performing eyeglass lenses, HOYA continuously aims to bring the best possible vision care solutions to Eye Care Professionals and their patients around the world. The company supplies lenses in 110 countries with a network of over 17,000 employees and 43 laboratories around the globe.

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA's divisions and business units research and develop products utilized in the healthcare and information technology fields. In the healthcare field, we provide medical device products such as eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, contact and intraocular lenses, orthopaedic implants, surgical/therapeutic devices and medical device reprocessing and disinfection solutions. In the information technology field, we provide products such as optical lenses, photomasks and blanks used in the manufacturing process for semiconductor and LCD/OLED devices, text-to-speech, human resources and other software solutions and critical components for the mass memory and cloud storage industries. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people.

