Step into MindWorks at the Ontario Science Centre for an up-close look at your mind Psychology exhibition explores the whys behind how people think, feel and act

"Every day, each one of us makes decisions without giving them much thought. Would we make better choices if we became more aware of the mental processes leading to those decisions?" said Maurice Bitran, PhD, CEO and Chief Science Officer, Ontario Science Centre. "Through interactive experiences based on cognitive psychology, MindWorks will encourage visitors to step into their own mind and explore how they think, feel and react in a playful and exciting new way."

Researched, designed and fabricated by the Ontario Science Centre, MindWorks lets visitors explore and learn through a fully immersive experience—from writing a song with building blocks to understanding personality traits. They can try their negotiation skills to play the world's largest Pac-Man game, engage in critical thinking as they squeeze through unusual shapes and explore consciousness with help from a humanoid robot.

In this age of technology and instant communications, MindWorks is designed to keep visitors in the moment. Through carefully crafted reflection questions, the exhibition asks visitors to step back and look at thought processes they take for granted. Whether they're comparing risks and rewards, pondering their dreams or creating a digital painting, visitors will discover the remarkable power of their minds.

"The Ontario Brain Institute's partnership with the Ontario Science Centre is a great opportunity to connect with the public on a personal level," said Tom Mikkelsen, President and Scientific Director at the Ontario Brain Institute, knowledge partner for the MindWorks exhibition. "It allows us to take what we know about the brain and the mind and empower people to maintain their overall health. Ontario is a leader in research in this area, so we are excited to share our enthusiasm for the brain and its intricate beauty with the public."

This exhibition is designed to be a conversation starter for visitors of all ages on topics such as understanding perception, making choices and exploring emotions. To continue the discussion, each month the Science Centre will offer activities, demonstrations and special speakers that expand on different themes featured in the MindWorks exhibition.

MindWorks runs daily to April 26, 2020, and is included with general admission. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca.

About the Ontario Science Centre

Guided by our mission to inspire passion for the human adventure of discovery, the Ontario Science Centre strives to be a global leader in lifelong learning; a vital link in Ontario's education and innovation ecosystems; and a convener of public dialogue about technology, science and society. The Centre has welcomed more than 53 million visitors since opening as a Centennial project in 1969, pioneering an interactive approach now adopted by science centres around the world. An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Centre relies on funding from the province, as well as donations from generous individuals, corporations and foundations that share the Centre's vision to contribute to a more curious, creative and resilient world. Learn more at OntarioScienceCentre.ca.



About the Ontario Brain Institute

The Ontario Brain Institute is a provincially-funded, not-for-profit organization that accelerates discovery and innovation, benefiting both patients and the economy. Our collaborative 'team science' approach promotes brain research, commercialization and care by connecting researchers, clinicians, industry, patients, and their advocates to improve the lives of those living with brain disorders. Welcome to Brain Central. Visit www.braininstitute.ca for more information. Follow us on Twitter (@OntarioBrain).

