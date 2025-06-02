Ontario Science Centre Kicks Off Annual 3 Communities, 3 Events Series with Free Indigenous Celebration at Harbourfront Centre on June 7

Indigenous Celebration 2025 features a variety of interactive, hands-on learning experiences including vibrant performances by the Spring Creek dancers, engaging storytelling and book signing with author Maika Harper (star of CBC/Netflix series North of North), energetic Métis jigging, fiddling lessons, an animal pelt table, and much more.

The 3 Communities, 3 Events series continues this year with two upcoming free, family-friendly celebrations. Celebrate Black Excellence takes place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Scarborough Town Centre, followed by Pride in STEM on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at Harbourfront Centre. With the generous support of TELUS, these events celebrate diverse communities through interactive activities, engaging performances and more. Stay tuned for details and sign up for eNews to learn more.

QUOTES

"June is National Indigenous History Month—a time to honour and celebrate the cultures, traditions and contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples," said Paul Kortenaar, CEO, Ontario Science Centre. "Through community events like Indigenous Celebration, we have a meaningful opportunity to learn from Indigenous voices and experiences, and we're grateful to our Indigenous partners and the generous support of TELUS for making our 3 Communities 3 Events series possible."

"At TELUS, we recognize the transformative power of connecting communities and honouring the profound cultural heritage of Indigenous Peoples," said Patrick Barron, Vice President of Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability, TELUS. "As a long-standing partner of the Ontario Science Centre, we are proud to support the 3 Communities, 3 Events series, creating authentic opportunities for families to engage with Indigenous knowledge, traditions, and ways of understanding."

For more details about our programming, upcoming pop-ups and events, and to book your visit to our Ontario Science Centre Experiences at KidSpark at Harbourfront Centre and CF Sherway Gardens, please visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca.

About the Ontario Science Centre

Spark your curiosity with Ontario Science Centre Experiences! For over 55 years, the Ontario Science Centre has inspired a passion for the human adventure of discovery through fun experiences that educate and entertain kids and adults alike. In addition to pop-ups at festivals and student-focused events, enjoy Ontario Science Centre Experiences at two satellite locations. Visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca for more information and sign up for eNews to find out where we'll be next.

SOURCE Ontario Science Centre

Media Contacts: Laura Berkenblit, Strategic Communications Advisor, 416-676-1941, [email protected]; Irene Knight, Manager, Strategic Communications, 416-895-5482, [email protected]