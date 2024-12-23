/R E P E A T -- Brighten Your Winter Break with Ontario Science Centre Experiences at Harbourfront Centre and CF Sherway Gardens/

This Winter Break, visitors can enjoy a flurry of science activities to spark curiosity all season long:

KidSpark at Harbourfront Centre – Fill up the cart at the pretend supermarket, visit the stuffed animal veterinary clinic, and hop into a boat for a fishing trip in three themed areas—Town & Country, The Health Hub and The Pond. This immersive space is great for kids 10 and under. While at Harbourfront Centre, bundle up the fun and enjoy free ice skating at the rink opening on December 21 .

Spectacular exhibitions at CF Sherway Gardens – Don't miss Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks featuring LEGO skyscrapers from around the world where kids can build their own tower of tomorrow. Then, become a trapeze artist and fly through the air with ease at our Elastic Acrobats exhibit while exploring the science of circus acts at Circus! Science Under the Big Top. And from December 27 to January 5 , enjoy daily, strolling circus performances at 12 p.m. , 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. from special guest, Mr. Big Top!

Register for our Drop-off Kids Programs at CF Sherway Gardens – Grownups can get hands-off while the kids get hands-on! Sign up kids ages 8-10 for a supercharged morning of Saturday Science on December 21 and learn all about electricity, and from December 30 to January 3 , kids ages 5-10 can participate in our fascinating Circus Science and Engineering Science programs. Bonus: enjoy some solitary shopping while the kids are sparking their curiosity! Get charged up at the Royal Ontario Museum – During ROM For the Holidays festivities, on from December 26 to January 5 , visitors will be energized by learning all about static electricity with Ontario Science Centre Hosts and the popular hair-raising Van de Graaff Generator. Find us on Level 1 for daily demonstrations from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. , 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Give the gift of science! – Visit our retail kiosks at Harbourfront Centre and CF Sherway Gardens and be inspired with gift ideas for science-enthusiasts on your list! Choose from Ontario Science Centre T-shirts and lab coats, Celestial Buddies for the space-lovers, science kits for DIY fun, and much more!

Book your visit today! Admission to Ontario Science Centre Experiences at Harbourfront Centre and CF Sherway Gardens are $15 per person, including tax. Admission for kids ages 2 and under is free. For hours of operation, registering for drop-off programs, group visits and more information, please visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca.

KidSpark at Harbourfront Centre is presented in partnership with Supporting Sponsor TELUS and The Pond's Sponsor OPG.

