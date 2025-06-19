Ontario Science Centre Gears Up for an Adventure-Filled Summer with Earth Matters and Survival: The Exhibition, Opening June 27 at CF Sherway Gardens

Plus, enjoy new programming at KidSpark at Harbourfront Centre, learn the science of baseball at Jr. Jays Sundays, celebrate inclusivity at Family Pride, and more pop-ups and events this summer!
TORONTO, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Get ready for a summer of curiosity-sparking fun at Ontario Science Centre Experiences! Along with two dynamic new exhibitions —Survival: The Exhibition and Earth Matters—opening June 27 at CF Sherway Gardens, catch the Science Centre team at exciting events all summer long, from KidSpark at Harbourfront Centre to Rogers Centre and beyond. Check out this science-packed lineup!
New exhibitions opening at CF Sherway Gardens on June 27
Survival: The Exhibition – Ready for a thrilling adventure? Investigate, collaborate, problem-solve, play, build and climb your way through this interactive exhibition to become the ultimate survival expert! Test your instincts, gain appreciation for the wonders of nature and prepare for the unexpected.
Earth Matters – Take an inspiring journey through this extraordinary exhibition to discover how everything in nature is linked, explore incredible ecosystems and learn how small actions make a big impact on our planet.
Plus, enjoy hands-on Science Centre favourites: Innovation Station, Imagination Playground and Rigamajig and the return of the popular Kids' Night Out program!
Wiggly summer addition to KidSpark at Harbourfront Centre
New weekly programs beginning this summer including Compost Critters – a hands-on workshop exploring the amazing world of worms!
Enjoy KidSpark's interactive space for kids 10 and under with three themed areas—Town & Country, The Health Hub and The Pond—designed to inspire STEM learning through imagination, play and discovery.
Fun-Filled Pop-Ups!
Summer Solstice and National Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration on June 20 – Enjoy activities, performances and more including solar observations at Aga Khan Museum.
Toronto Blue Jays Jr. Jays Sundays at Rogers Centre on June 22 – Swing by Bremner Blvd (Gate 10) for baseball-themed experiments on momentum, angles and the physics of curveballs. More dates soon!
Family Pride on June 28 and 29 – Join us at Church St. Public School for a free, all-ages celebration of love, inclusivity and science with joyful activities celebrating the 2SLGBTQ+ community.
Evergreen Brick Works on Thursday afternoons beginning July 3 – Enjoy interactive eco-science experiences in one of Toronto's greenest spaces. Great for curious minds of all ages!
Catch our scientists this summer breaking down the science behind the Northern Lights—expected to be the best viewing in southern Ontario in 11 years!
Plus, more events planned this summer!
Teachers Get in Free this Summer!
From July 1 to September 1, educators can enjoy free admission at both CF Sherway Gardens and KidSpark at Harbourfront Centre. Simply show proof of employment—like an Ontario College of Teachers card or employee ID—at the Box Office. Sponsored by Imperial.
Both CF Sherway Gardens and KidSpark at Harbourfront Centre will be open all statutory holidays this summer (July 1, August 4 and September 1). For more details about our programming, pop-ups and events, and to book tickets to our Ontario Science Centre Experiences, please visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca.
Survival: The Exhibition is produced by Imagine. Earth Matters is created by Scitech in Perth, Australia, and produced by Imagine.
KidSpark at Harbourfront Centre is presented in partnership with Supporting Sponsor TELUS, The Pond's Sponsor OPG, and Veterinary Clinic Sponsor Royal Canin Canada.
SOURCE Ontario Science Centre
Media Contacts: Laura Berkenblit, Strategic Communications Advisor, 416-676-1941, [email protected]
Guided by our mission to inspire passion for the human adventure of discovery, the Ontario Science Centre strives to be a global leader in lifelong learning, a vital link in Ontario’s education and innovation ecosystems and a convener of public dialogue about technology,...
Share this article