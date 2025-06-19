Ontario Science Centre Gears Up for an Adventure-Filled Summer with Earth Matters and Survival: The Exhibition, Opening June 27 at CF Sherway Gardens

Plus, enjoy new programming at KidSpark at Harbourfront Centre, learn the science of baseball at Jr. Jays Sundays, celebrate inclusivity at Family Pride, and more pop-ups and events this summer!

TORONTO, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Get ready for a summer of curiosity-sparking fun at Ontario Science Centre Experiences! Along with two dynamic new exhibitions —Survival: The Exhibition and Earth Matters—opening June 27 at CF Sherway Gardens, catch the Science Centre team at exciting events all summer long, from KidSpark at Harbourfront Centre to Rogers Centre and beyond. Check out this science-packed lineup!

New exhibitions opening at CF Sherway Gardens on June 27