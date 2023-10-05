SAINTE-ADÈLE, QC, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ste-Adèle engineering firm Équipe Laurence has just completed a double, winning two of the most prestigious awards presented annually in Quebec. Its new head office in Ste-Adèle, called Campus Équipe Laurence, won one of the Grands Prix du design in the Architecture - sustainable building category, at the end of a gala evening held over the past few days in Quebec City.

President and CEO Alexandre Latour, Julien Levesque ing. Senior Associate, and Vincent Bouré ing. M. Sc., Senior Associate, are proud to share these honors with all Équipe Laurence employees and partners. (CNW Group/Équipe Laurence)

The Campus Équipe Laurence, de signed in cooperation with TLA Architectes, caught the eye of the jury for this 16th edition, as a testament to the creativity, innovation and ingenuity of this infrastructure with its unique energy-saving potential. The primary aim of this annual competition is to celebrate the excellence and talent of designers and companies who have distinguished themselves through exemplary and innovative practice. In addition to the creativity factor, the innovation and ingenuity of this infrastructure with its unique energy-saving potential particularly appealed to the jury, who awarded it a platinum prize.

Grands Prix du génie-conseil québécois

In the Mechanical-Electrical Building category, the Campus Équipe Laurence also received recognition from its designers' and creators' peers, this time at the 21st edition of the Grands Prix du génie-conseil québécois organized by the Association des firmes de génie-conseil du Québec (AFG). A Grand Prix Léonard was awarded to the firm and BPA for the campus, which draws its energy from the municipality's wastewater, a technology dubbed "cloacothermie" for the occasion: a project that pushes the limits of what is possible, and a first in Quebec, according to the industry itself.

"We are immensely proud of the recognition received for the Campus Équipe Laurence project. This project is the fruit of a fine collaboration between our firm and our partners, and we are delighted to share this success with them," said Alexandre Latour, the firm's president, in conclusion, underlining the determination of the firm's employees to always cultivate the spirit of innovation and creativity with a view to efficiency and productivity.

