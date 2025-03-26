MONTREAL, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - A seasoned executive with extensive expertise in finance and business management, Peggie Clermont, CPA, who was President and CEO of Groupe Savoura from 2021 to 2025, joins civil engineering firm Équipe Laurence as Executive Vice-President. Recognized for her commitment to promoting inclusive and stimulating work environments, Peggie Clermont describes herself as particularly passionate about human interaction, innovative projects and strategic acquisitions.

Peggie Clermont was warmly welcomed by the firm's management team: Senior Partner Vincent Bouré (left), President and CEO Alexandre Latour and Senior Partner Julien Lévesque (right). (CNW Group/Équipe Laurence)

"Joining Équipe Laurence gives me the opportunity to explore new horizons and actively participate in the success of a creative and innovative company, while joining a committed team. I was inspired by the firm's growth, its innovative vision and the dynamism of its leaders," she declared.

For Ms. Clermont, the challenges of growing within a company where innovation and collaboration are at the heart of the strategy are particularly motivating. She also noted that Équipe Laurence shares a similar commitment to sustainable development, notably through initiatives such as cloacothermics at its Sainte-Adèle head office, a unique concept used to heat and cool buildings using wastewater.

Alexandre Latour, President and CEO of Équipe Laurence, expressed his enthusiasm about Ms. Clermont's arrival, calling the appointment a key step in continuing the structural development and expansion of the firm, which recently expanded into the Bas-Saint-Laurent region to serve eastern Quebec.

"Peggie's expertise in strategic planning and financial management is a valuable asset for Équipe Laurence, which is undergoing an accelerated expansion phase. We plan to be present in Abitibi and the Capitale-Nationale region as early as 2025," added Mr. Latour.

He also pointed out that Ms. Clermont's background, notably as a former partner at Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton and former Director of Finance and Administration at GardaWorld, brings a complement to the firm that will foster the development of the Équipe Laurence network in the years to come.

