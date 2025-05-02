MONTREAL, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Marking what is clearly a precedent in the construction industry, Équipe Laurence has designed a residential development whose site work in key roles is entirely executed and managed by women, starting with site supervisor Roxane Gaudreau-Parent of Équipe Laurence working on behalf of project promoter Anne-Philippe Lemaire and DUO General Contractor, owned by Joanie Paquette.

Cinq4 project players Sophie Ouellet (forewoman), Joannie Paquette (general contractor), site supervisor Roxane Gaudreau-Parent from Équipe Laurence, promoter Anne-Philippe Lemaire and Érika Provost (site machine operator) are the only women to manage such a project in Quebec. (CNW Group/Équipe Laurence)

"For the first time in the modern history of Quebec's construction industry, at least, we're seeing a site run entirely by women. And yet, that's exactly what's happening here, with complete efficiency," said Équipe Laurence's CEO, Alexandre Latour. He declared himself greatly impressed and inspired, above all, to see a 100% female team playing key roles to perfection in the realization of the Quartier Cinq4 project, in the municipality of Prévost in the Laurentians. Sophie Ouellet of Sophie Ouellet Excavation and Érika Provost are foremen and shovel operators.

"The proof is in the pudding that a traditionally male profession can be skilfully occupied by women who, in their own original way, have shattered the glass ceiling," commented Cinq4 project promoters Anne-Philippe Lemaire and Joanie Paquette of DUO Entrepreneur général.

Nestled in Prévost, in the heart of the Laurentians, Le Quartier Cinq4 is an exclusive community of 18 semi-detached homes on Rue du Manse, offering a perfect balance of nature and modernity: new homes ideal for families and professionals seeking tranquility.

"This women's project is a testament to the excellence of these young women, who have not only opened up but blazed a new trail in a field still too often perceived as the exclusive preserve of men," continued Équipe Laurence's president.

With its unspoiled natural surroundings, picturesque landscapes and multiple options for outdoor activities nearby, this new residential community is the perfect reflection of a living environment conducive to strengthening family ties as much as creating unforgettable memories, not to mention the presence of services essential to daily life nearby, thanks to its ideal geographic location.

For Équipe Laurence, a new business model in the construction industry has been firmly established in the Laurentians.

SOURCE Équipe Laurence

Source: Alexandre Latour, ing., President - Équipe Laurence; Anne-Philippe Lemaire, President - DUO General Contractor; Contact: Alexandre Dumas, 514 898-4636, [email protected]