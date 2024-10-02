MONTRÉAL, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - After a three-day strike, activities will resume at the Viau and Maisonneuve terminals tomorrow morning. The priority of the Maritime Employers Association (MEA) remains a negotiated good-faith agreement.

Clearly, the current mediation process is no longer producing results. The mediation meeting on September 26 unfortunately led to the longshore workers' Union filing a strike notice the next day. It should also be remembered that 66 days went by without any response from the Union after we submitted our offer this summer.

We are currently evaluating all the options available to arrive at a sustainable solution that reflects the reality of the situation.

SOURCE Maritime Employers Association

