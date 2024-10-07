MONTRÉAL, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Maritime Employers Association (MEA) today advised the Port of Montréal Longshoremen's Union (Local 375) that the complete cessation of overtime has a significant impact on deployed crews and the tasks required for operations.

As a result, the MEA has decided that employees assigned to shifts with incomplete crews will not be paid. This measure is necessary considering that incomplete shifts will cause imminent slowdowns or even halt operations at the Port, which will result in consequences for the public.

The MEA has formally asked the Union to withdraw this strike notice, the pressure tactics of which are scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, and will last indefinitely.

The MEA reiterates its willingness to continue negotiations and asks the Union to follow the procedure dictated by the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service in order to reach a negotiated agreement as quickly as possible.

SOURCE Maritime Employers Association

