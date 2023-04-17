Statistics Canada's Disaggregated Data Action Plan Achievements Report 2021-22 highlights advancement in statistical information for diverse population groups

OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Statistics Canada continues to answer the call of Canadians seeking detailed data to address gender gaps, racism and other systemic barriers by releasing its Disaggregated Data Action Plan Achievements Report 2021-22: Better Quality Data for Better Decision Making. The report showcases progress made in the first year of the Disaggregated Data Action Plan's implementation to enhance data collection, analysis and dissemination that is representative of diverse populations.

Budget 2021 provided Statistics Canada $172 million over five years, with $36.3 million ongoing, to breakdown data on specific population groups, with a current focus on Indigenous Peoples, racialized groups, women and persons with disabilities.

Key highlights in the Achievements Report 2021-22 include:

A detailed review and enhancements in data collection, use of alternative data sources and methods, the development of standards, engagement and collaboration, and the dissemination of results.

Adding supplementary surveys to the Labour Force Survey that better examine the labour market experiences of diverse groups.

Advancing the Uniform Crime Reporting survey through the collection of data on victims and accused persons to help illustrate the experiences of Indigenous and racialized communities in relation to policing and the criminal justice system.

Increasing the sample size of the Canadian Community Health Survey to advance analytical insights into the mental health of diverse population groups across Canada during the pandemic.

during the pandemic. Ensuring new data and analyses are easily accessible through the expansion of the Gender, Diversity and Inclusion Statistics Hub and the soon to be released Centre for Municipal and Local Data Hub. Both Hubs will display socioeconomic indicators and serve as one stop shops for data users looking for data on diverse population groups and at the municipal level.

The DDAP is a whole-of-government approach led by Statistics Canada to reveal challenges faced by the most vulnerable populations in the country and helping create a more equitable Canada.

Quote:

This Achievements Report shows how Statistics Canada is contributing, through better data, to a clearer understanding of the issues diverse groups of Canadians face in their daily lives and the opportunities to achieve greater equity for all.

-Anil Arora, Chief Statistician of Canada

