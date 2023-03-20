Ottawa to host world-leading event on statistics and data science

OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Statistics Canada is pleased to announce that the 64th World Statistics Congress (WSC) will be held in Ottawa, Canada, from July 16 to 20, 2023, at the Shaw Centre.

The WSC is the leading international statistics and data science event, held every two years by the International Statistical Institute (ISI) since 1887. This marks the second time Canada has welcomed the WSC, having first hosted in 1963.

Statistics Canada is proud to support and participate in this year's event in the National Capital Region, which presents an opportunity to discuss the concrete statistical and data issues of our time, network and collaborate with experts, showcase data and statistical practices in Canada, and learn from practices and insights from other countries.

The four-day congress will provide a scientific program featuring hundreds of experts, including distinguished international statisticians, data scientists, industry leaders and renowned speakers from over 120 countries.

"The WSC is an incredible opportunity to discuss statistics that are crucial to decision making, share insights and learn from many other countries," says Anil Arora, Chief Statistician of Canada. "Statisticians have never been more relevant to helping solve global challenges than they are today."

"The congress encourages collaboration, growth, discovery and advancement in the field of data science," says ISI President Stephen Penneck. "I am excited to have the 64th World Statistics Congress visit Canada and look forward to the impact it will have on the industry. We are delighted to announce that one of the most influential statisticians, the former Director of the United States Census Bureau, Professor Robert M. Groves, will be joining as a keynote speaker."

Statistics Canada looks forward to welcoming experts in this field from around the world and taking part in presentations, panel discussions and more.

