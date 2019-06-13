Statement - Welcoming 2019 Pride Season celebrations and culture

OTTAWA, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 issues, M.P. Randy Boissonnault, issued the following statement:

"Pride Season calls us to reflect on the triumphs of our past, the challenges we face today, and the optimism we have for the future. For lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, and two-spirit individuals and communities, it is an opportunity to share values of solidarity, respect, and love.

"When Pride Season arrives, we are reminded that Canadians have fought for and will continue to work hard to ensure that LGBTQ2 people can live without fear of violence and persecution. We have come a long way and there is much more left to do.

"As we mark a milestone year with the commemoration of 50 years of the decriminalization of homosexuality in Canada, Pride allows us to travel together along the road toward full inclusion as we continue to right wrongs and build a more equal, safe, and just society.

"That is why we have committed $30 million over five years to support Canadian civil society groups that are working to improve the lives of LGBTQ2 individuals around the world. It is also why we recently enhanced the Rainbow Refugee Assistance Partnership to enable more LGBTI refugees to find safety here in Canada. For the first time in the history of our country, our government has committed $20 million over two years to help address disparities between LGBTQ2 Canadians and their fellow citizens – investments that will allow community-level organizations to help make a real difference in their communities.

"This Pride Season, I encourage you to take part in celebrations in or near your community. Be active in both your celebration and your reflection. Discover something new about Canadian LGBTQ2 communities and our celebrations.

"I wish everyone a safe and happy Pride."

Connected

Follow us on Twitter.

SOURCE Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 issues

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Riley Schnurr, LGBTQ2 Liaison, Office of the Special Advisor on LGBTQ2 issues, 613-992-4524; Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420

Related Links

https://www.canada.ca/free-to-be-me

