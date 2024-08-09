Statement - Transport Canada ensuring safety on the water by restricting vessel traffic on the St. Clair River on August 18, 2024

SARNIA, ON, Aug. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - This notice is to inform all mariners about temporary vessel traffic restrictions during an expected increase in the number of people using the St. Clair River during the Port Huron Float Down event on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

To ensure the safety of everyone on the water, Transport Canada is restricting the movement of vessel traffic within the public Port of Sarnia. Under these restrictions, no unauthorized traffic will be permitted on the Canadian side of the St. Clair River, from the Blue Water Bridge to the upper end of Stag Island, between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. on August 18, 2024. A Navigational Warning (NAVWARN) about temporary vessel restrictions for this day was issued on August 8, 2024.

Mariners are requested to adjust the timing of their transit in the area to avoid entering the safety zone during the temporary restrictions. If a vessel seeks to maneuver within these waters during this time, they must obtain authorization from Transport Canada.

For urgent vessel transit authorization on the day of the event, vessel operators may contact the Canadian Coast Guard - Sarnia Marine Communications and Traffic Services on VHF Channel 16 or call 519-337-6221. They will then seek traffic clearance from Transport Canada for a vessel to enter, leave, or proceed within restricted areas.

Federal, provincial, and municipal authorities will be present to address any safety and security issues related to this event.

