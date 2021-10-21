OTTAWA, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Less than a month ago, we called for decisive actions and an all-hands-on-deck approach to address the state of crisis in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Today, the modeling revealed by Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab was both alarming and heartbreaking. The people of Saskatchewan need our collective support, as communities continue to be afflicted by COVID-19 with no end in sight, and health workers continue to provide care under extreme conditions.

It is time to stop asking nicely. We call on the provincial government to reinstate strict public measures, as recommended by medical experts, to protect the people of Saskatchewan. Any further delays are simply not acceptable.

As a proud Saskatchewan doctor now living in the North, I urge Premier Scott Moe to adopt the following priorities. We urge the provincial government to increase vaccination rates through mandatory vaccination in health care settings; immediately institute circuit breakers; and seek help from other jurisdictions to provide additional support for workers and patients in need.

We have come too far for too long to allow this situation to continue. As we've said before, it is time for courageous action and a focus on collaboration. The people of Saskatchewan deserve better.

Dr. Katharine Smart, CMA President

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

