OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) urges the new government to uphold its election promises to expand access to care, graduate more doctors, build clinics and support Indigenous-led health care as they table their agenda for the upcoming parliamentary session.

The CMA is pleased that its recommendations to improve health care for all Canadians were committed to in the Liberal platform in the recent election. Canadians are facing enough economic and affordability pressures - they shouldn't also need to worry about access to health care.

We agree with Prime Minister Carney that our strength lies in our resolve to work together as a country. Health care solutions cannot be implemented in silos, one level of government at a time. To improve our health care system in a way that truly meets Canadians' needs is through federal leadership and across-the-board collaboration.

The CMA is ready to work with the new government to implement the solutions that will make our health care system a driving force of Canada's economic agenda.

Dr. Joss Reimer

President, CMA

