OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, today issued the following statement to mark National Aviation Day.

"On National Aviation Day, we celebrate Canada's proud aviation history and the vital role air transportation plays in connecting our vast country and linking Canadians to the world.

"From the first powered flight in Baddeck, Nova Scotia, more than a century ago, to the development of world-class aircraft manufacturing and aerospace expertise, Canada has long been a leader in aviation.

"Aviation remains essential to the daily lives of Canadians. Our air transportation system enables millions of passengers and vast quantities of goods to move safely and efficiently each year. It connects families, supports tourism, strengthens supply chains, and ensures that communities--particularly in rural, remote, and northern regions--have access to critical services and economic opportunities.

"Aviation is also a powerful economic engine. The sector supports hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country and contributes significantly to Canada's prosperity. A strong and competitive aviation system helps Canadian businesses reach global markets, attracts investment, and enhances our ability to compete on the world stage.

"Safety is, and will always be, our top priority. Canada's aviation system is recognized globally for its strong safety record, built on rigorous standards, continuous oversight, and close collaboration between government, industry, and international partners. We remain committed to learning, improving, and adapting to new challenges so that Canadians can continue to have confidence in our air transportation system, and so that it continues to be resilient, reliable and trusted.

"As we look to the future, innovation and technology will play an increasingly important role in shaping the next chapter of Canadian aviation. From cleaner fuels and quieter aircraft to digital systems that improve efficiency and environmental performance, these innovations are helping to reduce environmental impacts, improve efficiency, and position Canada as a leader in the transition to a more sustainable aviation sector.

"Today is also an opportunity to recognize and thank the people who make aviation possible. Pilots, flight attendants, air traffic controllers, engineers, maintenance professionals, airport workers, manufacturers, inspectors, and many others work tirelessly--often behind the scenes--to keep Canadians safe and connected. Their expertise, professionalism, and dedication are the backbone of our aviation system.

"On National Aviation Day, we recognize the achievements of the past, the strength of the present, and the promise of the future. Together, we will continue to build an aviation system that serves Canadians, drives innovation, and helps our country thrive."

