SHERBROOKE, QC, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - As the global labour market continues to evolve, building a strong and competitive Canadian workforce has never been more important. Local employment opportunities help ensure access to diverse, meaningful career pathways across the country.

Today, the Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth) announced that $6.8 million in funding over five years will support approximately 1,800 members of the English-speaking community in the Eastern Townships find, secure and maintain meaningful employment through the Townshippers' Association's Guide program.

By increasing access to tailored employment supports and developing essential skills, this initiative is expected to enhance job readiness and career development by connecting participants with local employers and workplaces, and by providing skill-building workshops and hands-on learning opportunities for English-speaking Quebecers in the region.

The funding is provided under the Employment Assistance Services (EAS) stream of the Enabling Fund for Official Language Minority Communities (EF-OLMC) Program. This support will empower local communities to foster a more inclusive and resilient workforce, while strengthening collaboration and promoting partnerships.

The Government of Canada remains committed to addressing the rapidly changing economic landscape. Investing in initiatives that create opportunities for all communities helps protect their vitality and build a stronger economy for all.

"Today, we demonstrate our commitment to working with local communities in building Canada strong. This investment will empower English-speaking Quebecers in the Eastern Townships, providing access to the resources and support they need to succeed in the workforce and contribute to a growing economy."

– The Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth)

"By partnering with organizations like the Townshippers' Association, we are breaking down barriers and creating pathways to employment that are tailored to the unique needs of our community members. Let's keep working together to build a future where every individual can realize their potential and contribute to the growth of their local economy."

– Annie Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Jobs and Families

"In the Eastern Townships, our businesses need talent. This support will enable the Townshippers' Association, along with their partners, to establish a new support program to help English-speaking individuals find their place in the job market and fully contribute to the success of our local businesses."

– Marianne Dandurand, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead

"This program fundamentally changes Townshippers' Association's mandate and gives it the opportunity to integrate the English-speaking community even further into the Eastern Townships ecosystem."

– Denis Kotsoros, Executive Director, Townshippers' Association

Official language minority communities (OLMCs) play an essential role in strengthening Canada's economic resilience and social identity by bringing diverse skills, cultural perspectives and networks that enrich the workforce and help bridge gaps in the labour market.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023-2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration invests $1.4 billion in new funding for 33 new or enhanced initiatives and extends $2.7 billion to support 49 existing initiatives. The Action Plan 2023–2028 now totals 82 initiatives and 19 federal partners with an investment of $4.1 billion over five years. All measures of the Action Plan 2023–2028 are now fully implemented and each of these initiatives contributes to achieving the action plan's main objectives, which are to protect and promote our two official languages--and their communities--across the country.

The EF-OLMC program funds OLMC organizations that strengthen their capacity in community economic development and human resources development, promote partnerships and deliver employment assistance services.

The EAS Stream is one of the largest initiatives under the Action Plan , ensuring that individuals living in OLMCs can find, obtain and maintain employment. These supports are delivered by OLMC organizations that understand the unique strengths and needs of OLMCs across Canada.

ensuring that individuals living in OLMCs can find, obtain and maintain employment. These supports are delivered by OLMC organizations that understand the unique strengths and needs of OLMCs across Canada. According to a study on the appreciation and perception of official languages in Canada, 77% of Canadians believe that a knowledge of both English and French improves their chances of finding a job.

In the Eastern Townships, more than 750 employers received Canada Summer Jobs funding in 2025, which resulted in jobs for more than 1,300 youth.

