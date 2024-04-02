Statement - The Government of Canada highlights National Caregiver Day

GATINEAU, QC, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister for Seniors, Seamus O'Regan, the Minister of Health, Mark Holland, the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, Ya'ara Saks, and the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, issued the following statement on National Caregiver Day:

"Today, we show our appreciation for caregivers and recognize them for making a lasting, positive impact on the overall wellbeing of those they care for. Caregivers provide much-needed support that can contribute to greater independence and increased quality of life as people age or live with disability or illness. Caregivers provide support in many ways, whether by managing medications, making financial or legal decisions, working with care providers, or helping with the transition from home care to a hospital or long-term care. The crucial support caregivers provide often comes with mental, physical, emotional, and financial challenges. Their dedication, selflessness, and resilience are an inspiration to all of us.

National Caregiver Day is an opportunity to raise awareness of the efforts of the almost 8 million caregivers in Canada who are providing care for others. To show appreciation for the vital work of caregivers, we must take time to understand how important their contributions are and how challenging the caregiving role can be.

Caregivers put significant time, physical, and emotional energy into their work. They deserve better work-life balance, including strong physical and mental health supports. One way to achieve this is through better access to other sources of care, such as respite care or care through community organizations, including for those individuals with disabilities who may require specialized support and assistance in their caregiving needs.

To help provide financial support for those who are providing care for a loved one, caregivers can benefit from the non-refundable Canada caregiver credit. As a caregiver, you might also benefit from Employment Insurance benefits such as the Compassionate Care Benefit or the Family Caregiving Benefits for Adults. For more information on balancing work, caregiving, tax credits for caregivers, and mental health resources, visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/corporate/seniors.html

With an increasing number of Canadians choosing to age at home, the demand for caregivers to deliver home care and home support is on the rise. The Age Well at Home initiative supports organizations that provide practical support to help seniors age at home with dignity and choice. The initiative, which has been extended until 2025-2026, provides $90 million in funding to organizations serving Canadian seniors. These projects will allow for the discovery of new approaches and learning to help support older adults who want to age at home.

The Government of Canada is also collaborating with provinces and territories to implement bilateral agreements focused on the shared priority of helping Canadians age with dignity close to home. The Aging with Dignity agreements include $2.4 billion over four years to improve access to home and community care from Budget 2017; and $3 billion over five years from Budget 2021 to apply standards of care in long-term care facilities and help support workforce stability.

Initiatives supported through these funds include expanding evidence-based home and community care models, improving palliative and end-of-life care, bolstering caregiver support, and enhancing home care infrastructure. Long-term care funding will be directed towards stabilizing the workforce, upholding quality, and safety standards, and ensuring greater accountability and enforcement measures in long-term care facilities.

The Government of Canada is taking steps to enhance Canadian seniors' ability to age at home and receive quality home care. That is why the Minister of Health and the Minister for Seniors are listening to the advice of the National Seniors Council on potential measures, such as an aging at home benefit, that could further support Canadians who wish to age within the comfort of their own homes. The Council has completed its work and the Government is currently examining the findings.

Recognize and thank the caregivers in your life for all they do and let them know that their hard work does not go unnoticed. Join the conversation online by using the hashtag #NationalCaregiverDay".

